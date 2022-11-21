|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Huntley-Hatfield
|23
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|Withers
|25
|1-4
|5-6
|0-5
|1
|4
|7
|Ellis
|31
|4-16
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|11
|James
|34
|0-2
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Lands
|21
|3-5
|6-6
|0-2
|0
|0
|13
|Traynor
|18
|4-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|9
|Wheeler
|13
|1-2
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Miller
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Basili
|3
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Payne
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ree
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McCool
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Myles-Devore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-44
|18-25
|4-20
|4
|16
|54
Percentages: FG .364, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Ellis 2-5, Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-2, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Withers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (James).
Turnovers: 22 (Ellis 7, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Traynor 3, Withers 3, James 2, Curry, Lands, Ree, Wheeler).
Steals: 4 (Curry, Huntley-Hatfield, James, Withers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Makhi.Mitchell
|18
|2-3
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|3
|5
|Black
|35
|9-11
|5-5
|1-3
|6
|3
|26
|Council
|35
|6-13
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|15
|Davis
|31
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|4
|2
|Walsh
|28
|2-6
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|7
|Makhe.Mitchell
|20
|4-5
|4-6
|0-6
|3
|2
|12
|Brazile
|14
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|Graham
|6
|4-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|8
|Ford
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Pinion
|4
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Dunning
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Arbogast
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Blake
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-51
|14-19
|6-25
|20
|23
|80
Percentages: FG .569, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Black 3-5, Council 3-7, Walsh 2-5, Brazile 0-2, Davis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Makhe.Mitchell 2, Makhi.Mitchell).
Turnovers: 16 (Black 4, Council 4, Brazile 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham).
Steals: 10 (Council 4, Black 2, Makhe.Mitchell 2, Brazile, Walsh).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisville
|28
|26
|—
|54
|Arkansas
|36
|44
|—
|80
A_2,400 (2,400).
