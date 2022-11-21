FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry181-21-20-1013
Huntley-Hatfield230-21-20-2031
Withers251-45-60-5147
Ellis314-161-20-32011
James340-23-41-1113
Lands213-56-60-20013
Traynor184-50-01-1039
Wheeler131-20-12-4012
Miller61-21-20-1013
Basili31-40-00-0012
Payne30-00-00-0000
Ree30-00-00-0010
McCool10-00-00-0000
Myles-Devore10-00-00-0000
Totals20016-4418-254-2041654

Percentages: FG .364, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Ellis 2-5, Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-2, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Withers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (James).

Turnovers: 22 (Ellis 7, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Traynor 3, Withers 3, James 2, Curry, Lands, Ree, Wheeler).

Steals: 4 (Curry, Huntley-Hatfield, James, Withers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhi.Mitchell182-31-23-6135
Black359-115-51-36326
Council356-130-01-33115
Davis311-40-00-0542
Walsh282-61-20-2237
Makhe.Mitchell204-54-60-63212
Brazile140-21-20-2031
Graham64-50-01-1018
Ford41-10-00-0012
Pinion40-12-20-2022
Dunning30-00-00-0000
Arbogast10-00-00-0000
Blake10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-5114-196-25202380

Percentages: FG .569, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Black 3-5, Council 3-7, Walsh 2-5, Brazile 0-2, Davis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Makhe.Mitchell 2, Makhi.Mitchell).

Turnovers: 16 (Black 4, Council 4, Brazile 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham).

Steals: 10 (Council 4, Black 2, Makhe.Mitchell 2, Brazile, Walsh).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisville282654
Arkansas364480

A_2,400 (2,400).

