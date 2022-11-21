LOUISVILLE (0-4)
Curry 1-2 1-2 3, Huntley-Hatfield 0-2 1-2 1, Withers 1-4 5-6 7, Ellis 4-16 1-2 11, James 0-2 3-4 3, Lands 3-5 6-6 13, Traynor 4-5 0-0 9, Wheeler 1-2 0-1 2, Miller 1-2 1-2 3, Basili 1-4 0-0 2, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Ree 0-0 0-0 0, McCool 0-0 0-0 0, Myles-Devore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 18-25 54.
ARKANSAS (4-0)
Makhi.Mitchell 2-3 1-2 5, Black 9-11 5-5 26, Council 6-13 0-0 15, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Walsh 2-6 1-2 7, Makhe.Mitchell 4-5 4-6 12, Brazile 0-2 1-2 1, Graham 4-5 0-0 8, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Pinion 0-1 2-2 2, Dunning 0-0 0-0 0, Arbogast 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 14-19 80.
Halftime_Arkansas 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 4-12 (Ellis 2-5, Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-2, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Withers 0-2), Arkansas 8-22 (Black 3-5, Council 3-7, Walsh 2-5, Brazile 0-2, Davis 0-3). Rebounds_Louisville 20 (Withers 5), Arkansas 25 (Makhi.Mitchell, Makhe.Mitchell 6). Assists_Louisville 4 (Ellis 2), Arkansas 20 (Black 6). Total Fouls_Louisville 16, Arkansas 23. A_2,400 (2,400).
