ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhi.Mitchell225-80-00-64210
Black354-40-01-4518
Council4010-155-70-25126
Smith308-164-40-21321
Walsh315-90-02-31012
Davis241-43-51-2235
Johnson152-31-13-5125
Graham30-01-21-1001
Totals20035-5914-198-25191288

Percentages: FG .593, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walsh 2-5, Council 1-2, Smith 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Johnson, Walsh).

Turnovers: 9 (Black 5, Smith 2, Council, Graham).

Steals: 10 (Black 2, Walsh 2, Council, Davis, Graham, Johnson, Makhi.Mitchell, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Groves243-40-00-2107
Hill284-63-42-51111
T.Groves212-50-01-4156
Sherfield348-144-41-23223
Uzan347-110-10-25415
Cortes221-50-00-1212
Bamisile194-70-00-5128
Godwin163-40-01-1126
Noland20-00-00-0000
Totals20032-567-95-22151778

Percentages: FG .571, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Sherfield 3-6, T.Groves 2-4, J.Groves 1-1, Uzan 1-2, Bamisile 0-1, Hill 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bamisile).

Turnovers: 15 (Sherfield 4, Bamisile 2, Cortes 2, Hill 2, T.Groves 2, Godwin, J.Groves, Uzan).

Steals: 5 (Sherfield 3, Cortes, T.Groves).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas434588
Oklahoma403878

A_14,201 (17,839).

