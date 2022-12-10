ARKANSAS (9-1)
Makhi.Mitchell 5-8 0-0 10, Black 4-4 0-0 8, Council 10-15 5-7 26, Smith 8-16 4-4 21, Walsh 5-9 0-0 12, Davis 1-4 3-5 5, Johnson 2-3 1-1 5, Graham 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-59 14-19 88.
OKLAHOMA (7-3)
J.Groves 3-4 0-0 7, Hill 4-6 3-4 11, T.Groves 2-5 0-0 6, Sherfield 8-14 4-4 23, Uzan 7-11 0-1 15, Cortes 1-5 0-0 2, Bamisile 4-7 0-0 8, Godwin 3-4 0-0 6, Noland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 7-9 78.
Halftime_Arkansas 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 4-12 (Walsh 2-5, Council 1-2, Smith 1-5), Oklahoma 7-15 (Sherfield 3-6, T.Groves 2-4, J.Groves 1-1, Uzan 1-2, Bamisile 0-1, Hill 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Groves. Rebounds_Arkansas 25 (Makhi.Mitchell 6), Oklahoma 22 (Hill, Bamisile 5). Assists_Arkansas 19 (Black, Council 5), Oklahoma 15 (Uzan 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas 12, Oklahoma 17. A_14,201 (17,839).
