FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell231-13-42-4025
Matthews317-102-45-53217
Mitchell204-100-00-3349
Ke.Johnson332-70-00-1614
Stevenson202-80-00-1015
Toussaint243-93-41-44111
Suemnick140-10-03-5010
Wilson111-30-00-2003
Okonkwo102-20-01-1014
Wague81-12-22-2114
Harris50-02-20-0112
King11-10-00-0003
Totals20024-5312-1614-28181567

Percentages: FG .453, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Toussaint 2-6, King 1-1, Matthews 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Ke.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell 2, Suemnick).

Turnovers: 11 (Bell 2, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Okonkwo 2, Suemnick, Toussaint, Wague).

Steals: 8 (Ke.Johnson 4, Stevenson 2, Harris, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges333-95-60-11212
Thamba152-41-23-5035
Cryer358-122-20-10226
Flagler275-91-11-16213
George331-43-32-9736
Tchamwa Tchatchoua235-71-12-31211
Love212-40-01-3416
Lohner70-10-00-0010
Bonner20-00-00-0000
Ojianwuna20-00-00-0000
Turner10-00-00-0000
Younkin10-10-00-0000
Totals20026-5113-159-23191679

Percentages: FG .510, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Cryer 8-11, Love 2-3, Flagler 2-4, George 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Lohner 0-1, Younkin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua).

Turnovers: 13 (George 4, Bridges 2, Cryer 2, Thamba 2, Flagler, Lohner, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).

Steals: 6 (George 4, Bridges, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).

Technical Fouls: None.

West Virginia293867
Baylor364379

A_9,811 (10,284).

