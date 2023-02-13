WEST VIRGINIA (15-11)
Bell 1-1 3-4 5, Matthews 7-10 2-4 17, Mitchell 4-10 0-0 9, Ke.Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Stevenson 2-8 0-0 5, Toussaint 3-9 3-4 11, Suemnick 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Okonkwo 2-2 0-0 4, Wague 1-1 2-2 4, Harris 0-0 2-2 2, King 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-53 12-16 67.
BAYLOR (20-6)
Bridges 3-9 5-6 12, Thamba 2-4 1-2 5, Cryer 8-12 2-2 26, Flagler 5-9 1-1 13, George 1-4 3-3 6, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5-7 1-1 11, Love 2-4 0-0 6, Lohner 0-1 0-0 0, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Ojianwuna 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Younkin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 13-15 79.
Halftime_Baylor 36-29. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 7-21 (Toussaint 2-6, King 1-1, Matthews 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Ke.Johnson 0-3), Baylor 14-27 (Cryer 8-11, Love 2-3, Flagler 2-4, George 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Lohner 0-1, Younkin 0-1). Rebounds_West Virginia 28 (Matthews, Suemnick 5), Baylor 23 (George 9). Assists_West Virginia 18 (Ke.Johnson 6), Baylor 19 (George 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 15, Baylor 16. A_9,811 (10,284).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.