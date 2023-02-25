TEXAS (22-7)
Allen 5-8 2-4 12, Disu 10-15 1-2 24, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Carr 3-10 3-3 11, Hunter 5-13 0-1 13, Rice 4-9 2-2 12, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-12 72.
BAYLOR (21-8)
Bridges 6-10 4-4 17, Thamba 3-4 6-8 12, Cryer 2-7 4-4 9, Flagler 5-13 2-4 14, George 0-1 0-0 0, Love 4-7 1-3 11, Bonner 4-6 3-4 13, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-2 2-2 5, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0, Ojianwuna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 22-29 81.
Halftime_Baylor 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas 10-27 (Disu 3-4, Hunter 3-6, Rice 2-5, Carr 2-9, Allen 0-1, Cunningham 0-2), Baylor 9-19 (Bonner 2-3, Love 2-3, Flagler 2-5, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-1, Bridges 1-2, Cryer 1-4, George 0-1). Fouled Out_Disu, Rice. Rebounds_Texas 25 (Allen 9), Baylor 33 (Thamba 12). Assists_Texas 20 (Carr 6), Baylor 12 (Cryer, Flagler, Bonner 4). Total Fouls_Texas 22, Baylor 17. A_10,499 (10,284).
