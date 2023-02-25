FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen335-82-42-93212
Disu2610-151-23-42524
Mitchell100-10-00-2000
Carr373-103-31-56111
Hunter365-130-10-04413
Rice234-92-20-32512
Cunningham170-20-00-2320
Bishop130-20-00-0020
Morris50-00-00-0010
Totals20027-608-126-25202272

Percentages: FG .450, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Disu 3-4, Hunter 3-6, Rice 2-5, Carr 2-9, Allen 0-1, Cunningham 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter).

Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Disu 2, Rice 2, Bishop, Carr, Cunningham, Hunter, Mitchell, Morris).

Steals: 7 (Disu 2, Hunter 2, Allen, Bishop, Carr).

Technical Fouls: Bishop, 3:57 first.

FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges346-104-43-80317
Thamba233-46-82-120412
Cryer352-74-40-3409
Flagler375-132-40-34314
George60-10-00-1000
Love224-71-31-30111
Bonner204-63-40-04213
Tchamwa Tchatchoua171-22-21-2035
Lohner30-00-00-0010
Ojianwuna30-00-00-1000
Totals20025-5022-297-33121781

Percentages: FG .500, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Bonner 2-3, Love 2-3, Flagler 2-5, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-1, Bridges 1-2, Cryer 1-4, George 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges 4).

Turnovers: 21 (Thamba 6, Bonner 3, Cryer 3, Bridges 2, Flagler 2, George 2, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2, Ojianwuna ).

Steals: 8 (Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Flagler 2, Cryer, Ojianwuna ).

Technical Fouls: Bonner, 3:57 first.

Texas274572
Baylor295281

A_10,499 (10,284).

