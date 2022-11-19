Miami003710
Clemson141021440

First Quarter

CLEM_D.Allen 7 pass from Uiagalelei (B.Potter kick), 9:26.

CLEM_Uiagalelei 8 run (B.Potter kick), 4:05.

Second Quarter

CLEM_Price 3 pass from Uiagalelei (B.Potter kick), 10:22.

CLEM_FG B.Potter 32, :00.

Third Quarter

MIA_FG Borregales 44, 5:55.

CLEM_safety, 1:34.

Fourth Quarter

MIA_Brantley 1 pass from Garcia (Borregales kick), 13:45.

CLEM_Shipley 3 run (B.Potter kick), 4:40.

CLEM_Pace 1 run (Weitz kick), :16.

A_81,340.

MIACLEM
First downs627
Total Net Yards98447
Rushes-yards24-3048-207
Passing68240
Punt Returns0-04-36
Kickoff Returns2-582-24
Interceptions Ret.1-01-2
Comp-Att-Int9-18-124-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-483-21
Punts6-50.8333-41.667
Fumbles-Lost1-15-2
Penalties-Yards6-582-19
Time of Possession21:4538:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Ja.Brown 10-22, Parrish 4-12, Knighton 8-10, Garcia 2-(minus 14). Clemson, Uiagalelei 17-89, Shipley 17-61, Mafah 6-24, Klubnik 2-20, Pace 5-7, A.Williams 1-6.

PASSING_Miami, Ja.Brown 6-13-1-53, Garcia 3-5-0-15. Clemson, Uiagalelei 22-34-1-227, Klubnik 2-2-0-13.

RECEIVING_Miami, Mallory 4-42, Young 4-25, Brantley 1-1. Clemson, D.Allen 4-35, A.Williams 4-33, Briningstool 3-57, Shipley 3-14, Spector 2-18, D.Swinney 2-13, Randall 1-18, Mafah 1-17, Ngata 1-13, Pace 1-10, Turner 1-9, Price 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, B.Potter 59.

