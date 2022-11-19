|Miami
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
|Clemson
|14
|10
|2
|14
|—
|40
First Quarter
CLEM_D.Allen 7 pass from Uiagalelei (B.Potter kick), 9:26.
CLEM_Uiagalelei 8 run (B.Potter kick), 4:05.
Second Quarter
CLEM_Price 3 pass from Uiagalelei (B.Potter kick), 10:22.
CLEM_FG B.Potter 32, :00.
Third Quarter
MIA_FG Borregales 44, 5:55.
CLEM_safety, 1:34.
Fourth Quarter
MIA_Brantley 1 pass from Garcia (Borregales kick), 13:45.
CLEM_Shipley 3 run (B.Potter kick), 4:40.
CLEM_Pace 1 run (Weitz kick), :16.
A_81,340.
|MIA
|CLEM
|First downs
|6
|27
|Total Net Yards
|98
|447
|Rushes-yards
|24-30
|48-207
|Passing
|68
|240
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-36
|Kickoff Returns
|2-58
|2-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-18-1
|24-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-48
|3-21
|Punts
|6-50.833
|3-41.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|5-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-58
|2-19
|Time of Possession
|21:45
|38:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Ja.Brown 10-22, Parrish 4-12, Knighton 8-10, Garcia 2-(minus 14). Clemson, Uiagalelei 17-89, Shipley 17-61, Mafah 6-24, Klubnik 2-20, Pace 5-7, A.Williams 1-6.
PASSING_Miami, Ja.Brown 6-13-1-53, Garcia 3-5-0-15. Clemson, Uiagalelei 22-34-1-227, Klubnik 2-2-0-13.
RECEIVING_Miami, Mallory 4-42, Young 4-25, Brantley 1-1. Clemson, D.Allen 4-35, A.Williams 4-33, Briningstool 3-57, Shipley 3-14, Spector 2-18, D.Swinney 2-13, Randall 1-18, Mafah 1-17, Ngata 1-13, Pace 1-10, Turner 1-9, Price 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, B.Potter 59.
