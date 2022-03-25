|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Obanor
|38
|4-10
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|3
|10
|B.Williams
|34
|8-16
|3-4
|4-5
|2
|2
|21
|Arms
|36
|6-12
|0-0
|2-7
|7
|1
|13
|McCullar
|36
|7-13
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|17
|Shannon
|35
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Warren
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Santos-Silva
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Nadolny
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|5-9
|9-29
|12
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .470, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (B.Williams 2-3, Obanor 2-4, McCullar 1-4, Arms 1-6, Shannon 0-1, Warren 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Williams, Obanor, Santos-Silva).
Turnovers: 8 (Arms 2, McCullar 2, Warren 2, B.Williams, Shannon).
Steals: 4 (Arms 2, McCullar, Shannon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|37
|7-12
|5-6
|0-4
|4
|0
|22
|Griffin
|37
|3-9
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|3
|11
|Moore
|34
|4-7
|3-3
|1-4
|2
|1
|12
|M.Williams
|30
|6-9
|4-4
|2-8
|0
|2
|16
|Roach
|35
|7-11
|1-2
|0-4
|5
|3
|15
|Keels
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|John
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|15-17
|4-28
|12
|12
|78
Percentages: FG .519, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Banchero 3-4, Griffin 3-7, Moore 1-3, Roach 0-1, Jones 0-2, Keels 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (M.Williams 3, John 2, Griffin).
Turnovers: 9 (Roach 4, M.Williams 2, Moore 2, Banchero).
Steals: 4 (Banchero 3, Roach).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Tech
|33
|40
|—
|73
|Duke
|29
|49
|—
|78
A_17,514 (18,064).
