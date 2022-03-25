FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Obanor384-100-02-101310
B.Williams348-163-44-52221
Arms366-120-02-77113
McCullar367-132-30-31317
Shannon354-90-00-2018
Warren100-20-01-2120
Santos-Silva82-40-00-0004
Nadolny30-00-00-0020
Totals20031-665-99-29121473

Percentages: FG .470, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (B.Williams 2-3, Obanor 2-4, McCullar 1-4, Arms 1-6, Shannon 0-1, Warren 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Williams, Obanor, Santos-Silva).

Turnovers: 8 (Arms 2, McCullar 2, Warren 2, B.Williams, Shannon).

Steals: 4 (Arms 2, McCullar, Shannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DUKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero377-125-60-44022
Griffin373-92-20-71311
Moore344-73-31-42112
M.Williams306-94-42-80216
Roach357-111-20-45315
Keels140-30-00-0010
John101-10-01-1012
Jones30-20-00-0010
Totals20028-5415-174-28121278

Percentages: FG .519, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Banchero 3-4, Griffin 3-7, Moore 1-3, Roach 0-1, Jones 0-2, Keels 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (M.Williams 3, John 2, Griffin).

Turnovers: 9 (Roach 4, M.Williams 2, Moore 2, Banchero).

Steals: 4 (Banchero 3, Roach).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Tech334073
Duke294978

A_17,514 (18,064).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you