FGFTReb
ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wade293-70-03-3007
J.Williams348-173-31-103219
Notae355-142-21-44514
Toney302-70-01-3144
Umude354-84-40-12114
Davis284-70-02-3119
Lykes80-22-20-1112
Johnson10-00-00-0010
Totals20026-6211-118-25121569

Percentages: FG .419, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Notae 2-5, Umude 2-6, Davis 1-2, Wade 1-3, Lykes 0-1, Toney 0-1, J.Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Notae 2, Umude 2, Toney).

Turnovers: 11 (J.Williams 3, Davis 2, Notae 2, Umude 2, Toney, Wade).

Steals: 6 (J.Williams 2, Notae, Toney, Umude, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DUKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero384-117-80-73416
Griffin267-92-20-30218
W.Moore365-104-42-22114
M.Williams356-60-13-120312
Roach353-83-31-1239
Keels254-90-00-0129
John50-00-00-2000
Totals20029-5316-186-2781578

Percentages: FG .547, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Griffin 2-3, Banchero 1-2, Keels 1-4, Roach 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (M.Williams 3, Banchero, Griffin).

Turnovers: 14 (Roach 5, Griffin 2, Keels 2, M.Williams 2, W.Moore 2, Banchero).

Steals: 7 (Roach 2, W.Moore 2, Banchero, Griffin, Keels).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas333669
Duke453378

A_17,739 (18,064).

