|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wade
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|7
|J.Williams
|34
|8-17
|3-3
|1-10
|3
|2
|19
|Notae
|35
|5-14
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|5
|14
|Toney
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|Umude
|35
|4-8
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|14
|Davis
|28
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|9
|Lykes
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|11-11
|8-25
|12
|15
|69
Percentages: FG .419, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Notae 2-5, Umude 2-6, Davis 1-2, Wade 1-3, Lykes 0-1, Toney 0-1, J.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Notae 2, Umude 2, Toney).
Turnovers: 11 (J.Williams 3, Davis 2, Notae 2, Umude 2, Toney, Wade).
Steals: 6 (J.Williams 2, Notae, Toney, Umude, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|38
|4-11
|7-8
|0-7
|3
|4
|16
|Griffin
|26
|7-9
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|18
|W.Moore
|36
|5-10
|4-4
|2-2
|2
|1
|14
|M.Williams
|35
|6-6
|0-1
|3-12
|0
|3
|12
|Roach
|35
|3-8
|3-3
|1-1
|2
|3
|9
|Keels
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|9
|John
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-53
|16-18
|6-27
|8
|15
|78
Percentages: FG .547, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Griffin 2-3, Banchero 1-2, Keels 1-4, Roach 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (M.Williams 3, Banchero, Griffin).
Turnovers: 14 (Roach 5, Griffin 2, Keels 2, M.Williams 2, W.Moore 2, Banchero).
Steals: 7 (Roach 2, W.Moore 2, Banchero, Griffin, Keels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arkansas
|33
|36
|—
|69
|Duke
|45
|33
|—
|78
A_17,739 (18,064).
