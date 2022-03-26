ARKANSAS (28-9)
Wade 3-7 0-0 7, J.Williams 8-17 3-3 19, Notae 5-14 2-2 14, Toney 2-7 0-0 4, Umude 4-8 4-4 14, Davis 4-7 0-0 9, Lykes 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 11-11 69.
DUKE (32-6)
Banchero 4-11 7-8 16, Griffin 7-9 2-2 18, W.Moore 5-10 4-4 14, M.Williams 6-6 0-1 12, Roach 3-8 3-3 9, Keels 4-9 0-0 9, John 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 16-18 78.
Halftime_Duke 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 6-20 (Notae 2-5, Umude 2-6, Davis 1-2, Wade 1-3, Lykes 0-1, Toney 0-1, J.Williams 0-2), Duke 4-10 (Griffin 2-3, Banchero 1-2, Keels 1-4, Roach 0-1). Fouled Out_Notae. Rebounds_Arkansas 25 (J.Williams 10), Duke 27 (M.Williams 12). Assists_Arkansas 12 (Notae 4), Duke 8 (Banchero 3). Total Fouls_Arkansas 15, Duke 15. A_17,739 (18,064).
