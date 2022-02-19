FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler152-60-01-1134
Wilkes293-60-00-0118
Ngom184-72-30-30311
Cleveland387-132-41-23316
Warley356-101-20-76215
Fletcher344-93-43-63212
Prieto130-10-00-0010
Ballard82-20-00-0004
Lindner80-10-00-1200
Spainhour10-10-00-0000
Thorpe10-00-00-1000
Totals20028-568-135-21161570

Percentages: FG .500, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Warley 2-3, Wilkes 2-5, Fletcher 1-3, Ngom 1-3, Lindner 0-1, Prieto 0-1, Spainhour 0-1, Butler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Butler, Cleveland, Ngom).

Turnovers: 11 (Wilkes 3, Ngom 2, Warley 2, Fletcher, Lindner, Prieto, Thorpe).

Steals: 5 (Fletcher 2, Wilkes 2, Warley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DUKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero306-125-53-81217
Griffin285-103-43-52315
Moore365-105-70-57016
Williams195-70-02-60310
Keels345-110-10-48013
John171-10-00-2022
Roach170-20-03-4520
Baker144-70-02-31112
Jones30-10-00-0000
Blakes10-00-00-1100
Savarino11-10-00-0003
Totals20032-6213-1713-38251388

Percentages: FG .516, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Baker 4-5, Keels 3-8, Griffin 2-6, Savarino 1-1, Moore 1-3, Jones 0-1, Roach 0-1, Banchero 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (John 2, Banchero, Griffin, Keels, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Roach 3, Griffin 2, Keels 2, Moore 2, Baker, Banchero).

Steals: 8 (Moore 6, Banchero, John).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida St.412970
Duke523688

A_9,314 (9,314).

