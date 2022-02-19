|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|4
|Wilkes
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|8
|Ngom
|18
|4-7
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|11
|Cleveland
|38
|7-13
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|3
|16
|Warley
|35
|6-10
|1-2
|0-7
|6
|2
|15
|Fletcher
|34
|4-9
|3-4
|3-6
|3
|2
|12
|Prieto
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ballard
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Lindner
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Spainhour
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thorpe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|8-13
|5-21
|16
|15
|70
Percentages: FG .500, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Warley 2-3, Wilkes 2-5, Fletcher 1-3, Ngom 1-3, Lindner 0-1, Prieto 0-1, Spainhour 0-1, Butler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Butler, Cleveland, Ngom).
Turnovers: 11 (Wilkes 3, Ngom 2, Warley 2, Fletcher, Lindner, Prieto, Thorpe).
Steals: 5 (Fletcher 2, Wilkes 2, Warley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|30
|6-12
|5-5
|3-8
|1
|2
|17
|Griffin
|28
|5-10
|3-4
|3-5
|2
|3
|15
|Moore
|36
|5-10
|5-7
|0-5
|7
|0
|16
|Williams
|19
|5-7
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|10
|Keels
|34
|5-11
|0-1
|0-4
|8
|0
|13
|John
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Roach
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|3-4
|5
|2
|0
|Baker
|14
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|12
|Jones
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Blakes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Savarino
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|32-62
|13-17
|13-38
|25
|13
|88
Percentages: FG .516, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Baker 4-5, Keels 3-8, Griffin 2-6, Savarino 1-1, Moore 1-3, Jones 0-1, Roach 0-1, Banchero 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (John 2, Banchero, Griffin, Keels, Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Roach 3, Griffin 2, Keels 2, Moore 2, Baker, Banchero).
Steals: 8 (Moore 6, Banchero, John).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida St.
|41
|29
|—
|70
|Duke
|52
|36
|—
|88
A_9,314 (9,314).