FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Timme208-102-31-62418
Watson304-61-23-10539
Bolton170-20-00-3310
Hickman254-70-00-22012
Strawther274-81-11-22110
Smith275-92-20-32114
Gregg241-24-40-2047
Sallis211-40-10-3002
Harris40-00-00-0120
Reid42-21-10-0005
Brooks10-00-00-1000
Totals20029-5011-145-32171677

Percentages: FG .580, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Hickman 4-5, Smith 2-3, Gregg 1-2, Strawther 1-2, Bolton 0-1, Sallis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Bolton, Hickman, Watson).

Turnovers: 9 (Timme 3, Brooks, Gregg, Harris, Hickman, Sallis, Strawther).

Steals: 4 (Strawther 2, Sallis, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowen271-40-01-3032
Saxen282-71-21-5145
Johnson307-165-60-42120
Mahaney352-82-20-1127
Ducas394-101-15-73010
Jefferson202-42-20-3027
Marciulionis110-30-20-1120
Howell50-10-00-0000
Wessels40-00-01-1010
Barrett10-10-00-0000
Totals20018-5411-158-2581551

Percentages: FG .333, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Mahaney 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Ducas 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Bowen 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bowen, Jefferson).

Turnovers: 10 (Jefferson 5, Bowen, Howell, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Saxen).

Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Barrett, Jefferson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Gonzaga374077
Saint Mary's (Cal.)193251

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you