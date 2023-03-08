GONZAGA (28-5)
Timme 8-10 2-3 18, Watson 4-6 1-2 9, Bolton 0-2 0-0 0, Hickman 4-7 0-0 12, Strawther 4-8 1-1 10, Smith 5-9 2-2 14, Gregg 1-2 4-4 7, Sallis 1-4 0-1 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 2-2 1-1 5, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 11-14 77.
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (26-7)
Bowen 1-4 0-0 2, Saxen 2-7 1-2 5, Johnson 7-16 5-6 20, Mahaney 2-8 2-2 7, Ducas 4-10 1-1 10, Jefferson 2-4 2-2 7, Marciulionis 0-3 0-2 0, Howell 0-1 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 11-15 51.
Halftime_Gonzaga 37-19. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-14 (Hickman 4-5, Smith 2-3, Gregg 1-2, Strawther 1-2, Bolton 0-1, Sallis 0-1), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 4-16 (Mahaney 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Ducas 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Bowen 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2). Rebounds_Gonzaga 32 (Watson 10), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 25 (Ducas 7). Assists_Gonzaga 17 (Watson 5), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 8 (Ducas 3). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 16, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 15.
