FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan264-82-20-30211
Ouedraogo271-40-12-8022
Harrison348-192-21-23220
Knox111-30-01-1122
McMillian387-150-00-44116
Ellis263-51-20-2259
Baumann223-70-00-1118
Baker121-40-00-1002
Igiehon40-00-00-0010
Totals20028-655-74-22111670

Percentages: FG .431, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ellis 2-4, Harrison 2-4, McMillian 2-5, Baumann 2-6, McGlothan 1-2, Knox 0-1, Baker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (McMillian 3, Harrison, Knox, McGlothan).

Steals: 6 (Baker 2, Harrison 2, McMillian 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Timme338-135-74-63121
Watson376-90-05-113214
Bolton232-51-20-1206
Hickman292-52-20-3206
Strawther349-157-80-101528
Sallis191-40-01-3242
Smith141-20-00-3012
Gregg101-30-00-1023
Totals20030-5615-1910-38131582

Percentages: FG .536, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Strawther 3-6, Watson 2-3, Bolton 1-2, Gregg 1-2, Hickman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Timme 3, Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Watson).

Turnovers: 12 (Watson 4, Bolton 3, Timme 3, Smith 2).

Steals: 6 (Bolton 2, Watson 2, Hickman, Strawther).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grand Canyon363470
Gonzaga404282

