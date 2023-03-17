GRAND CANYON (24-12)
McGlothan 4-8 2-2 11, Ouedraogo 1-4 0-1 2, Harrison 8-19 2-2 20, Knox 1-3 0-0 2, McMillian 7-15 0-0 16, Ellis 3-5 1-2 9, Baumann 3-7 0-0 8, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 5-7 70.
GONZAGA (29-5)
Timme 8-13 5-7 21, Watson 6-9 0-0 14, Bolton 2-5 1-2 6, Hickman 2-5 2-2 6, Strawther 9-15 7-8 28, Sallis 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Gregg 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-56 15-19 82.
Halftime_Gonzaga 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 9-24 (Ellis 2-4, Harrison 2-4, McMillian 2-5, Baumann 2-6, McGlothan 1-2, Knox 0-1, Baker 0-2), Gonzaga 7-15 (Strawther 3-6, Watson 2-3, Bolton 1-2, Gregg 1-2, Hickman 0-2). Fouled Out_Ellis, Strawther. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 22 (Ouedraogo 8), Gonzaga 38 (Watson 11). Assists_Grand Canyon 11 (McMillian 4), Gonzaga 13 (Timme, Watson 3). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 16, Gonzaga 15.
