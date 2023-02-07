FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen316-126-80-40118
Disu161-40-01-4132
Mitchell222-20-02-9004
Carr3610-216-70-22229
Hunter262-41-20-0016
S.Rice255-131-13-51512
Bishop213-40-00-3236
Cunningham181-20-02-2033
Morris50-10-00-0020
Totals20030-6314-188-2962080

Percentages: FG .476, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Carr 3-8, Cunningham 1-2, Hunter 1-3, S.Rice 1-5, Morris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cunningham, Disu, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 12 (Carr 4, Hunter 3, Bishop 2, Mitchell 2, Disu).

Steals: 6 (Mitchell 2, Bishop, Carr, Disu, Morris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams314-72-27-80110
Wilson271-70-00-6242
Dick357-115-60-41421
Harris348-161-21-65017
McCullar313-710-130-26416
Yesufu195-94-40-50014
M.Rice151-50-02-3122
Udeh83-30-12-2126
Totals20032-6522-2812-36161788

Percentages: FG .492, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Dick 2-3, Wilson 0-1, Harris 0-2, McCullar 0-2, Yesufu 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Adams).

Turnovers: 11 (Harris 3, McCullar 3, Wilson 3, Adams 2).

Steals: 8 (Harris 4, Dick 2, M.Rice, Udeh).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas354580
Kansas424688

A_16,300 (16,300).

