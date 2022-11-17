NOTRE DAME (3-0)
Watson 4-10 0-2 8, Westbeld 1-10 0-0 3, Citron 8-10 4-5 24, Mabrey 2-9 1-2 7, Miles 6-13 9-9 21, Ebo 8-9 3-4 19, Bransford 1-5 1-2 3, Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Cernugel 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 2-6 4, Totals 32-71 21-32 92
NORTHWESTERN (1-2)
Shaw 2-3 1-2 5, Walsh 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 2-8 0-0 5, Rainey 2-3 0-0 5, Wood 1-5 2-2 4, Goodchild 2-5 1-2 6, Mott 2-4 1-6 5, Daley 3-5 2-4 8, Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Lau 0-6 3-4 3, McWilliams 1-1 0-0 2, Ademusayo 3-8 0-2 6, Morris 0-5 0-0 0, Weaver 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-62 10-22 58
|Notre Dame
|21
|26
|26
|19
|—
|92
|Northwestern
|14
|16
|13
|15
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-17 (Westbeld 1-1, Citron 4-5, Mabrey 2-7, Miles 0-3, Brown 0-1), Northwestern 4-17 (Walsh 1-2, Brown 1-4, Rainey 1-1, Wood 0-2, Goodchild 1-4, Hartman 0-1, Lau 0-1, Morris 0-2). Assists_Notre Dame 19 (Brown 4, Mabrey 4, Miles 4), Northwestern 13 (Ademusayo 2, Lau 2, Wood 2). Fouled Out_Northwestern Mott. Rebounds_Notre Dame 58 (Citron 10), Northwestern 32 (Ademusayo 6). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 22, Northwestern 26. Technical Fouls_Notre Dame Miles 2, Northwestern Weaver 1. A_1,176.
