|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watson
|28
|4-10
|0-2
|4-7
|3
|1
|8
|Westbeld
|24
|1-10
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|2
|3
|Citron
|35
|8-10
|4-5
|1-10
|3
|3
|24
|Mabrey
|25
|2-9
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|7
|Miles
|24
|6-13
|9-9
|0-6
|4
|2
|21
|Ebo
|13
|8-9
|3-4
|4-7
|0
|4
|19
|Bransford
|19
|1-5
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|3
|Brown
|15
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|0
|3
|Cernugel
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|15
|1-1
|2-6
|5-7
|0
|4
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-71
|21-32
|24-58
|19
|22
|92
Percentages: FG 45.070, FT .656.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Citron 4-5, Mabrey 2-7, Westbeld 1-1, Brown 0-1, Miles 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Citron 1, Marshall 1, Watson 1, Westbeld 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Westbeld 3, Brown 2, Citron 2, Mabrey 2, Miles 2, Bransford 1, Ebo 1, Marshall 1, Team 1, Watson 1)
Steals: 7 (Miles 4, Brown 1, Mabrey 1, Watson 1)
Technical Fouls: 2 (Miles 2)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Shaw
|10
|2-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|5
|Walsh
|12
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Brown
|20
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Rainey
|24
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Wood
|22
|1-5
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Goodchild
|8
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Mott
|15
|2-4
|1-6
|0-1
|0
|5
|5
|Daley
|11
|3-5
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Hartman
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lau
|20
|0-6
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|0
|3
|McWilliams
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Ademusayo
|13
|3-8
|0-2
|4-6
|2
|3
|6
|Morris
|21
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Weaver
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-62
|10-22
|11-32
|13
|26
|58
Percentages: FG 35.484, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Rainey 1-1, Walsh 1-2, Brown 1-4, Goodchild 1-4, Hartman 0-1, Lau 0-1, Morris 0-2, Wood 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ademusayo 3, Mott 2, Walsh 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Rainey 4, Wood 4, Daley 2, Goodchild 2, Hartman 1, Lau 1, Morris 1, Mott 1, Walsh 1)
Steals: 5 (Brown 1, Daley 1, Goodchild 1, Mott 1, Weaver 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Weaver 1)
|Notre Dame
|21
|26
|26
|19
|—
|92
|Northwestern
|14
|16
|13
|15
|—
|58
A_1,176
Officials_Natasha Camy, Michael McConnell, Gina Cross
