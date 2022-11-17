FGFTReb
NOTRE DAME (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Watson284-100-24-7318
Westbeld241-100-01-8123
Citron358-104-51-103324
Mabrey252-91-20-2447
Miles246-139-90-64221
Ebo138-93-44-70419
Bransford191-51-22-2023
Brown151-41-21-2403
Cernugel20-00-00-0000
Marshall151-12-65-7044
Team00-00-06-7000
Totals20032-7121-3224-58192292

Percentages: FG 45.070, FT .656.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Citron 4-5, Mabrey 2-7, Westbeld 1-1, Brown 0-1, Miles 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Citron 1, Marshall 1, Watson 1, Westbeld 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Westbeld 3, Brown 2, Citron 2, Mabrey 2, Miles 2, Bransford 1, Ebo 1, Marshall 1, Team 1, Watson 1)

Steals: 7 (Miles 4, Brown 1, Mabrey 1, Watson 1)

Technical Fouls: 2 (Miles 2)

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERN (1-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Shaw102-31-22-2015
Walsh123-70-00-0127
Brown202-80-00-2135
Rainey242-30-01-2135
Wood221-52-20-2214
Goodchild82-51-20-1026
Mott152-41-60-1055
Daley113-52-40-1018
Hartman110-10-00-0100
Lau200-63-40-4203
McWilliams51-10-00-0102
Ademusayo133-80-24-6236
Morris210-50-01-2120
Weaver81-10-00-1132
Team00-00-03-8000
Totals20022-6210-2211-32132658

Percentages: FG 35.484, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Rainey 1-1, Walsh 1-2, Brown 1-4, Goodchild 1-4, Hartman 0-1, Lau 0-1, Morris 0-2, Wood 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ademusayo 3, Mott 2, Walsh 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Rainey 4, Wood 4, Daley 2, Goodchild 2, Hartman 1, Lau 1, Morris 1, Mott 1, Walsh 1)

Steals: 5 (Brown 1, Daley 1, Goodchild 1, Mott 1, Weaver 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Weaver 1)

Notre Dame2126261992
Northwestern1416131558

A_1,176

Officials_Natasha Camy, Michael McConnell, Gina Cross

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

