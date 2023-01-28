NEBRASKA (12-9)
Bourne 7-10 0-1 14, Markowski 4-10 3-4 12, Haiby 5-10 5-5 16, Krull 5-9 0-0 13, Shelley 4-13 1-1 10, Coley 0-2 0-0 0, Mendelson 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 2-3 0-0 5, Hake 2-5 0-0 6, Moriarty 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 29-64 9-11 76
IOWA (17-4)
Czinano 7-10 3-3 17, Clark 9-26 10-12 33, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Marshall 3-7 0-0 7, Martin 2-4 1-2 6, Stuelke 4-9 4-5 12, Affolter 0-2 0-0 0, Ediger 0-0 0-0 0, O'Grady 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 18-22 80
|Nebraska
|21
|9
|20
|26
|—
|76
|Iowa
|15
|26
|26
|13
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 9-30 (Bourne 0-1, Markowski 1-5, Haiby 1-3, Krull 3-5, Shelley 1-7, Coley 0-2, Stewart 1-2, Hake 2-5), Iowa 8-22 (Clark 5-12, Davis 1-4, Marshall 1-3, Martin 1-2, Affolter 0-1). Assists_Nebraska 20 (Shelley 11), Iowa 18 (Clark 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 32 (Markowski 11), Iowa 43 (Clark 12). Total Fouls_Nebraska 20, Iowa 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_13,843.
