|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (11-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Isaacs
|13
|1-3
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Staiti
|19
|8-9
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|0
|17
|Barker
|23
|4-9
|0-0
|2-8
|5
|1
|9
|Coombs
|19
|3-5
|2-3
|1-1
|3
|2
|8
|Morrison
|18
|2-4
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|1
|9
|Bates
|16
|6-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|12
|Nicholson
|16
|3-6
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|1
|7
|Chapman
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|2
|Hollingshead
|16
|4-4
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|12
|Jenkins
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Richardson
|19
|1-6
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|4
|Sendar
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-65
|15-16
|13-43
|28
|14
|89
Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Barker 1-4, Morrison 1-2, Richardson 0-4, Sendar 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Nicholson 2, Isaacs 1, Staiti 1, Barker 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 3, Morrison 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 2, Hollingshead 2, Isaacs 1, Staiti 1, Barker 1, Chapman 1)
Steals: 12 (Staiti 3, Barker 2, Coombs 2, Hollingshead 2, Smith 2, Chapman 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA (6-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|22
|1-1
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Ferguson
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Haymer
|27
|4-6
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|3
|10
|Howard
|21
|1-9
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Vaught
|29
|4-7
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|11
|Powell
|21
|1-8
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Samuel
|18
|2-12
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|5
|Williams
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Jones
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Rosier
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|7-14
|10-27
|8
|15
|50
Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Vaught 2-4, Ferguson 1-2, Samuel 1-5, Jones 1-1, Haymer 0-1, Howard 0-2, Powell 0-2, Rosier 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 21 (Vaught 5, Ferguson 3, Haymer 2, Powell 2, Samuel 2, Garrett 2, Anderson 1, Howard 1, Williams 1, Rosier 1, Team 1)
Steals: 3 (Powell 2, Howard 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|South Alabama
|11
|15
|13
|11
|—
|50
|Georgia
|19
|28
|24
|18
|—
|89
A_2,082
Officials_Luis Gonzalez, Natasha Camy, Katie Lukanich