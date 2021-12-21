FGFTReb
GEORGIA (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Isaacs131-31-11-3003
Staiti198-91-11-42017
Barker234-90-02-8519
Coombs193-52-31-1328
Morrison182-44-40-2519
Bates166-70-01-41112
Nicholson163-61-13-7117
Chapman181-30-00-2402
Hollingshead164-44-41-20312
Jenkins50-10-00-0000
Richardson191-62-20-4314
Sendar50-30-00-0210
Smith133-50-01-1236
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20036-6515-1613-43281489

Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Barker 1-4, Morrison 1-2, Richardson 0-4, Sendar 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Nicholson 2, Isaacs 1, Staiti 1, Barker 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 3, Morrison 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 2, Hollingshead 2, Isaacs 1, Staiti 1, Barker 1, Chapman 1)

Steals: 12 (Staiti 3, Barker 2, Coombs 2, Hollingshead 2, Smith 2, Chapman 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SOUTH ALABAMA (6-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson221-12-42-4124
Ferguson182-40-00-0125
Haymer274-62-30-42310
Howard211-90-11-3032
Vaught294-71-21-22111
Powell211-81-21-3103
Samuel182-120-01-1135
Williams180-00-00-0010
Garrett91-11-20-0003
Jones41-20-00-0003
Rosier132-50-00-3004
Team00-00-04-7000
Totals20019-557-1410-2781550

Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Vaught 2-4, Ferguson 1-2, Samuel 1-5, Jones 1-1, Haymer 0-1, Howard 0-2, Powell 0-2, Rosier 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 21 (Vaught 5, Ferguson 3, Haymer 2, Powell 2, Samuel 2, Garrett 2, Anderson 1, Howard 1, Williams 1, Rosier 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Powell 2, Howard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

South Alabama1115131150
Georgia1928241889

A_2,082

Officials_Luis Gonzalez, Natasha Camy, Katie Lukanich

