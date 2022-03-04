INDIANA (21-7)
Gulbe 2-6 3-4 7, Holmes 7-10 3-3 17, Berger 5-14 6-8 16, Cardano-Hillary 4-13 0-0 9, Patberg 1-7 4-5 6, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 3-5 0-0 7, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 16-20 62
MARYLAND (21-8)
Bibby 2-11 0-0 4, Reese 5-11 4-5 14, Benzan 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 2-11 0-0 4, Sellers 2-9 0-0 4, Collins 2-6 0-0 4, Owusu 9-17 3-4 21, Totals 22-70 7-9 51
|Indiana
|18
|16
|13
|15
|—
|62
|Maryland
|13
|12
|16
|10
|—
|51
3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-7 (Gulbe 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-2, Patberg 0-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1), Maryland 0-12 (Bibby 0-4, Reese 0-1, Benzan 0-2, Miller 0-1, Sellers 0-3, Owusu 0-1). Assists_Indiana 14 (Berger 4, Patberg 4), Maryland 9 (Benzan 5). Fouled Out_Maryland Reese. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Berger 11, Gulbe 11), Maryland 39 (Reese 13). Total Fouls_Indiana 12, Maryland 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.