RUTGERS (11-20)
Brown 5-12 2-6 12, Singleton 2-4 0-0 4, Dickson 4-11 0-0 8, Mason 2-8 0-0 5, Petree 2-10 1-1 5, Lassiter 5-9 1-2 12, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-3 2-2 4, Cornwell 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 23-63 6-11 54
INDIANA (20-7)
Gulbe 2-8 2-6 6, Holmes 4-8 3-3 11, Berger 7-14 3-4 17, Cardano-Hillary 2-5 4-4 9, Patberg 6-10 2-2 19, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-2 2-2 4, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 16-21 66
|Rutgers
|10
|16
|11
|17
|—
|54
|Indiana
|16
|16
|16
|18
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Rutgers 2-10 (Dickson 0-3, Mason 1-3, Petree 0-2, Lassiter 1-2), Indiana 6-15 (Gulbe 0-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-4, Patberg 5-7, Waggoner 0-1). Assists_Rutgers 3 (Brown 3), Indiana 18 (Berger 6, Patberg 6). Fouled Out_Indiana Gulbe. Rebounds_Rutgers 35 (Brown 10), Indiana 30 (Berger 6). Total Fouls_Rutgers 17, Indiana 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.