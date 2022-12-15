E. WASHINGTON (6-3)
Knowles 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 2-9 0-0 4, Alexander 1-9 2-2 5, Buckley 3-7 0-0 8, Loera 2-13 4-4 9, Jentzsch 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 2-3 0-0 4, Gallatin 1-4 0-0 2, Jung 1-1 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-6 1-2 1, Zylak 0-1 0-2 0, Pettis 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 13-61 7-10 38
OREGON (8-1)
VanSlooten 11-17 4-6 26, Kyei 5-9 1-2 11, Gray 4-13 1-1 10, Paopao 2-7 0-0 5, Rogers 4-9 2-4 11, Hosendove 0-0 2-2 2, Hanson 4-7 0-0 10, Hurst 4-12 0-0 11, Isai 1-3 0-2 2, Totals 35-77 10-17 88
|E. Washington
|15
|5
|5
|13
|—
|38
|Oregon
|24
|18
|25
|21
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_E. Washington 5-31 (Martin 0-6, Alexander 1-6, Buckley 2-2, Loera 1-6, McNeal 0-1, Gallatin 0-3, Jung 1-1, Lawrence 0-5, Pettis 0-1), Oregon 8-25 (Gray 1-6, Paopao 1-3, Rogers 1-3, Hanson 2-3, Hurst 3-8, Isai 0-2). Assists_E. Washington 9 (Lawrence 2, Martin 2), Oregon 19 (Kyei 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_E. Washington 27 (Loera 6), Oregon 65 (Kyei 18). Total Fouls_E. Washington 11, Oregon 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,584.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.