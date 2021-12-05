FGFTReb
OREGON (4-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Prince278-146-83-80222
Watson212-40-01-3424
Hurst321-80-02-5012
Parrish3610-141-20-15426
Scherr331-51-21-5653
Dufficy182-30-00-2205
Bigby150-20-00-4010
Kyei70-30-01-3000
Pinto110-10-01-2040
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20024-548-1211-38171962

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Parrish 5-8, Dufficy 1-1, Hurst 0-6, Bigby 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Prince 2, Watson 1, Scherr 1, Kyei 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Hurst 3, Watson 2, Parrish 2, Dufficy 2, Prince 1, Scherr 1, Bigby 1, Pinto 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Prince 1, Parrish 1, Scherr 1, Kyei 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PORTLAND (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochrane302-63-41-4017
Fowler336-164-66-91216
Andrews322-126-80-26210
Muhlheim191-60-01-2103
Shearer230-30-03-5230
Burnham123-50-00-0137
Frawley121-20-00-3002
Kaitu'u164-70-00-0019
Pflug70-00-00-0300
Bruno91-10-02-2032
Meek71-20-00-1003
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20021-6013-1815-34141559

Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Muhlheim 1-5, Burnham 1-2, Kaitu'u 1-2, Meek 1-2, Fowler 0-2, Andrews 0-2, Frawley 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cochrane 5, Shearer 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Andrews 4, Fowler 3, Cochrane 1, Muhlheim 1, Shearer 1, Burnham 1, Kaitu'u 1)

Steals: 10 (Fowler 4, Cochrane 2, Andrews 1, Burnham 1, Bruno 1, Meek 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oregon1417171462
Portland1015161859

A_2,162

Officials_Shelley Nakasone, Kimberly Hobbs, Melissa Barlow

