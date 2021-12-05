|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON (4-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Prince
|27
|8-14
|6-8
|3-8
|0
|2
|22
|Watson
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|4
|Hurst
|32
|1-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Parrish
|36
|10-14
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|4
|26
|Scherr
|33
|1-5
|1-2
|1-5
|6
|5
|3
|Dufficy
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|5
|Bigby
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Kyei
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|8-12
|11-38
|17
|19
|62
Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Parrish 5-8, Dufficy 1-1, Hurst 0-6, Bigby 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Prince 2, Watson 1, Scherr 1, Kyei 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Hurst 3, Watson 2, Parrish 2, Dufficy 2, Prince 1, Scherr 1, Bigby 1, Pinto 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Prince 1, Parrish 1, Scherr 1, Kyei 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND (6-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochrane
|30
|2-6
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|7
|Fowler
|33
|6-16
|4-6
|6-9
|1
|2
|16
|Andrews
|32
|2-12
|6-8
|0-2
|6
|2
|10
|Muhlheim
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Shearer
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|3
|0
|Burnham
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|7
|Frawley
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Kaitu'u
|16
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Pflug
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Bruno
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|Meek
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|13-18
|15-34
|14
|15
|59
Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Muhlheim 1-5, Burnham 1-2, Kaitu'u 1-2, Meek 1-2, Fowler 0-2, Andrews 0-2, Frawley 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cochrane 5, Shearer 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Andrews 4, Fowler 3, Cochrane 1, Muhlheim 1, Shearer 1, Burnham 1, Kaitu'u 1)
Steals: 10 (Fowler 4, Cochrane 2, Andrews 1, Burnham 1, Bruno 1, Meek 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oregon
|14
|17
|17
|14
|—
|62
|Portland
|10
|15
|16
|18
|—
|59
A_2,162
Officials_Shelley Nakasone, Kimberly Hobbs, Melissa Barlow