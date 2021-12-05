OREGON (4-3)
Prince 8-14 6-8 22, Watson 2-4 0-0 4, Hurst 1-8 0-0 2, Parrish 10-14 1-2 26, Scherr 1-5 1-2 3, Dufficy 2-3 0-0 5, Bigby 0-2 0-0 0, Kyei 0-3 0-0 0, Pinto 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 8-12 62
PORTLAND (6-2)
Cochrane 2-6 3-4 7, Fowler 6-16 4-6 16, Andrews 2-12 6-8 10, Muhlheim 1-6 0-0 3, Shearer 0-3 0-0 0, Burnham 3-5 0-0 7, Frawley 1-2 0-0 2, Kaitu'u 4-7 0-0 9, Pflug 0-0 0-0 0, Bruno 1-1 0-0 2, Meek 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 13-18 59
|Oregon
|14
|17
|17
|14
|—
|62
|Portland
|10
|15
|16
|18
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Oregon 6-17 (Hurst 0-6, Parrish 5-8, Dufficy 1-1, Bigby 0-2), Portland 4-16 (Fowler 0-2, Andrews 0-2, Muhlheim 1-5, Burnham 1-2, Frawley 0-1, Kaitu'u 1-2, Meek 1-2). Assists_Oregon 17 (Scherr 6), Portland 14 (Andrews 6). Fouled Out_Oregon Scherr. Rebounds_Oregon 38 (Prince 3-8), Portland 34 (Fowler 6-9). Total Fouls_Oregon 19, Portland 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,162.