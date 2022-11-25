|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA (5-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dalce
|18
|2-5
|4-6
|2-4
|0
|4
|8
|Siegrist
|31
|10-15
|6-9
|0-3
|2
|4
|29
|Burke
|21
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|11
|Mullin
|33
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|1
|2
|Olsen
|37
|8-14
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|0
|20
|Olbrys
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cauley
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|Orihel
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|3
|Runyan
|27
|3-6
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|14-21
|7-26
|16
|23
|83
Percentages: FG 55.5, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Siegrist 3-4, Burke 3-6, Olsen 1-2, Orihel 1-1, Runyan 1-3, Mullin 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Olsen 3, Dalce 2, Siegrist 2, Runyan 2, Mullin 1, Olbrys 1, Cauley 1)
Steals: 9 (Siegrist 5, Cauley 2, Dalce 1, Mullin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELMONT (1-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bartley
|21
|3-8
|3-5
|3-7
|1
|5
|10
|Baird
|21
|1-1
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|3
|6
|Harvey
|33
|9-16
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|3
|24
|Jones
|37
|6-12
|3-3
|0-5
|2
|1
|16
|Wells
|35
|5-10
|5-5
|0-1
|3
|0
|16
|Highmark
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hollifield
|4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Cheesman
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McGuff
|20
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Miller
|23
|1-2
|3-6
|2-6
|1
|2
|5
|Schoenwald
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|20-28
|10-29
|11
|17
|80
Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Harvey 6-10, Bartley 1-1, Baird 1-1, Jones 1-4, Wells 1-2, Highmark 0-1, Cheesman 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Baird 2, Bartley 1, Miller 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Wells 7, Bartley 3, Baird 2, Harvey 2, McGuff 1)
Steals: 6 (Jones 2, McGuff 2, Bartley 1, Miller 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Villanova
|25
|28
|13
|17
|—
|83
|Belmont
|16
|24
|15
|25
|—
|80
A_345
Officials_Keisha Brown, Xiomara Cruz, Mark Berger
