FGFTReb
VILLANOVA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dalce182-54-62-4048
Siegrist3110-156-90-32429
Burke214-80-01-21211
Mullin331-40-00-3512
Olsen378-143-40-34020
Olbrys40-00-00-0010
Cauley151-10-01-3232
Orihel141-10-00-0043
Runyan273-61-21-2248
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20030-5414-217-26162383

Percentages: FG 55.5, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Siegrist 3-4, Burke 3-6, Olsen 1-2, Orihel 1-1, Runyan 1-3, Mullin 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Olsen 3, Dalce 2, Siegrist 2, Runyan 2, Mullin 1, Olbrys 1, Cauley 1)

Steals: 9 (Siegrist 5, Cauley 2, Dalce 1, Mullin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BELMONT (1-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bartley213-83-53-71510
Baird211-13-42-4036
Harvey339-160-11-22324
Jones376-123-30-52116
Wells355-105-50-13016
Highmark20-10-00-0000
Hollifield40-01-20-0011
Cheesman00-10-00-0000
McGuff200-02-20-1222
Miller231-23-62-6125
Schoenwald40-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20025-5120-2810-29111780

Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Harvey 6-10, Bartley 1-1, Baird 1-1, Jones 1-4, Wells 1-2, Highmark 0-1, Cheesman 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Baird 2, Bartley 1, Miller 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Wells 7, Bartley 3, Baird 2, Harvey 2, McGuff 1)

Steals: 6 (Jones 2, McGuff 2, Bartley 1, Miller 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Villanova2528131783
Belmont1624152580

A_345

Officials_Keisha Brown, Xiomara Cruz, Mark Berger

