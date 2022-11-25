VILLANOVA (5-0)
Dalce 2-5 4-6 8, Siegrist 10-15 6-9 29, Burke 4-8 0-0 11, Mullin 1-4 0-0 2, Olsen 8-14 3-4 20, Olbrys 0-0 0-0 0, Cauley 1-1 0-0 2, Orihel 1-1 0-0 3, Runyan 3-6 1-2 8, Totals 30-54 14-21 83
BELMONT (1-4)
Bartley 3-8 3-5 10, Baird 1-1 3-4 6, Harvey 9-16 0-1 24, Jones 6-12 3-3 16, Wells 5-10 5-5 16, Highmark 0-1 0-0 0, Hollifield 0-0 1-2 1, Cheesman 0-1 0-0 0, McGuff 0-0 2-2 2, Miller 1-2 3-6 5, Schoenwald 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-51 20-28 80
|Villanova
|25
|28
|13
|17
|—
|83
|Belmont
|16
|24
|15
|25
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Villanova 9-18 (Siegrist 3-4, Burke 3-6, Mullin 0-2, Olsen 1-2, Orihel 1-1, Runyan 1-3), Belmont 10-20 (Bartley 1-1, Baird 1-1, Harvey 6-10, Jones 1-4, Wells 1-2, Highmark 0-1, Cheesman 0-1). Assists_Villanova 16 (Mullin 5), Belmont 11 (Wells 3). Fouled Out_Belmont Bartley. Rebounds_Villanova 26 (Dalce 4), Belmont 29 (Bartley 7). Total Fouls_Villanova 23, Belmont 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_345.
