NORFOLK ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bankston337-106-63-100220
Chambers162-30-01-3104
Anderson120-20-00-0000
Bryant353-82-21-4159
Ings273-70-10-3527
Jenkins295-110-11-62212
Hawkins214-61-30-2219
Brown171-54-91-4346
Ford71-11-21-2013
Jones30-00-00-1010
Totals20026-5314-248-35141870

Percentages: FG .491, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Jenkins 2-4, Ings 1-2, Bryant 1-4, Hawkins 0-1, Anderson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bankston, Hawkins).

Turnovers: 15 (Bryant 6, Hawkins 3, Ings 2, Anderson, Bankston, Brown, Jenkins).

Steals: 5 (Hawkins 2, Bankston, Chambers, Ings).

Technical Fouls: None.

GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor387-170-04-140316
Christon272-103-40-3148
Kingsby354-132-21-31412
Moss332-95-74-7229
Moton353-86-61-54312
Randolph202-52-52-3036
Cowart100-00-00-1010
Munford20-00-00-0000
Totals20020-6218-2412-3682063

Percentages: FG .323, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-30, .167 (Kingsby 2-8, Taylor 2-8, Christon 1-7, Moton 0-3, Moss 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Christon 2, Cowart, Taylor).

Turnovers: 10 (Kingsby 3, Moton 2, Christon, Cowart, Moss, Randolph, Taylor).

Steals: 5 (Kingsby 2, Moton 2, Moss).

Technical Fouls: None.

Norfolk St.333770
Grambling St.303363

A_720 (18,422).

