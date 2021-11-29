|FG
|Reb
|NORFOLK ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bankston
|33
|7-10
|6-6
|3-10
|0
|2
|20
|Chambers
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|4
|Anderson
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|35
|3-8
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|5
|9
|Ings
|27
|3-7
|0-1
|0-3
|5
|2
|7
|Jenkins
|29
|5-11
|0-1
|1-6
|2
|2
|12
|Hawkins
|21
|4-6
|1-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|9
|Brown
|17
|1-5
|4-9
|1-4
|3
|4
|6
|Ford
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Jones
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|14-24
|8-35
|14
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .491, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Jenkins 2-4, Ings 1-2, Bryant 1-4, Hawkins 0-1, Anderson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bankston, Hawkins).
Turnovers: 15 (Bryant 6, Hawkins 3, Ings 2, Anderson, Bankston, Brown, Jenkins).
Steals: 5 (Hawkins 2, Bankston, Chambers, Ings).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|38
|7-17
|0-0
|4-14
|0
|3
|16
|Christon
|27
|2-10
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|4
|8
|Kingsby
|35
|4-13
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|12
|Moss
|33
|2-9
|5-7
|4-7
|2
|2
|9
|Moton
|35
|3-8
|6-6
|1-5
|4
|3
|12
|Randolph
|20
|2-5
|2-5
|2-3
|0
|3
|6
|Cowart
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Munford
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-62
|18-24
|12-36
|8
|20
|63
Percentages: FG .323, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-30, .167 (Kingsby 2-8, Taylor 2-8, Christon 1-7, Moton 0-3, Moss 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Christon 2, Cowart, Taylor).
Turnovers: 10 (Kingsby 3, Moton 2, Christon, Cowart, Moss, Randolph, Taylor).
Steals: 5 (Kingsby 2, Moton 2, Moss).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Norfolk St.
|33
|37
|—
|70
|Grambling St.
|30
|33
|—
|63
A_720 (18,422).