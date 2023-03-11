NORFOLK ST. (22-10)
Bankston 7-9 5-6 20, Tate 3-7 2-2 10, Bryant 4-15 15-18 23, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0, C.Brown 2-4 8-11 12, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Beale 1-2 0-0 3, Chambers 1-1 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 32-39 72.
NC CENTRAL (18-12)
Boone 3-9 4-5 11, Monroe 5-9 0-0 13, Medley-Bacon 2-5 5-6 9, Maultsby 0-5 0-0 0, Wright 5-12 2-5 13, Butts 2-9 2-2 8, Cleveland 4-9 0-0 11, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 13-18 65.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 22-20. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 4-13 (Tate 2-4, Bankston 1-1, Beale 1-1, Bryant 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Jones 0-3), NC Central 10-27 (Cleveland 3-5, Monroe 3-5, Butts 2-6, Boone 1-3, Wright 1-4, Maultsby 0-4). Fouled Out_Boone. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 39 (Bryant 10), NC Central 25 (Wright 7). Assists_Norfolk St. 10 (Jones, Doumbia 3), NC Central 13 (Wright 4). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 22, NC Central 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.