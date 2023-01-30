NC CENTRAL (10-11)
Boone 0-3 0-0 0, Monroe 3-11 1-1 8, Medley-Bacon 5-6 7-8 17, Maultsby 3-9 0-0 8, Wright 7-11 4-6 21, Cleveland 0-5 4-4 4, Fennell 2-3 0-1 4, Harris 1-3 1-2 3, Butts 2-6 2-2 6, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-24 71.
NORFOLK ST. (15-7)
Bankston 0-4 4-4 4, Tate 7-11 2-2 21, Bryant 6-9 4-4 18, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Jenkins 3-7 0-0 8, C.Brown 3-8 11-13 17, Chambers 1-4 2-2 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Beale 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 23-25 77.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 34-27. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 6-30 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4), Norfolk St. 10-18 (Tate 5-7, Bryant 2-3, Jenkins 2-3, Chambers 1-2, Anderson 0-1, C.Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Boone, Bankston. Rebounds_NC Central 28 (Medley-Bacon 7), Norfolk St. 29 (C.Brown 8). Assists_NC Central 10 (Cleveland 5), Norfolk St. 7 (C.Brown 3). Total Fouls_NC Central 21, Norfolk St. 23. A_3,437 (7,000).
