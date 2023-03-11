FGFTReb
NORFOLK ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bankston437-95-63-81420
Tate433-72-20-41110
Bryant404-1515-182-100323
Jones260-62-22-5342
Jenkins150-20-00-1010
C.Brown322-48-110-72112
Doumbia140-20-01-2340
Beale71-20-01-2023
Chambers21-10-00-0022
Ford20-00-00-0000
Anderson10-00-00-0000
Totals22518-4832-399-39102272

Percentages: FG .375, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Tate 2-4, Bankston 1-1, Beale 1-1, Bryant 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Tate 2, Bryant, Doumbia).

Turnovers: 15 (Doumbia 5, Tate 3, Bankston 2, Bryant 2, Beale, Jenkins, Jones).

Steals: 2 (C.Brown, Tate).

Technical Fouls: Jenkins, 6:44 first.

FGFTReb
NC CENTRALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone253-94-52-63511
Monroe375-90-01-22413
Medley-Bacon432-55-61-3049
Maultsby210-50-00-1030
Wright435-122-51-74413
Butts222-92-20-1028
Cleveland194-90-01-23111
Gordon80-10-01-2010
Harris50-10-00-0100
Butler20-00-01-1000
Totals22521-6013-188-25132465

Percentages: FG .350, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Cleveland 3-5, Monroe 3-5, Butts 2-6, Boone 1-3, Wright 1-4, Maultsby 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Medley-Bacon 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Wright 7, Cleveland 3, Boone, Butts, Gordon, Medley-Bacon, Monroe).

Steals: 6 (Boone 3, Cleveland 2, Maultsby).

Technical Fouls: None.

Norfolk St.22361472
NC Central2038765

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you