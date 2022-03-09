FGFTReb
DELAWARE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kent91-10-02-3032
Sodom170-00-00-1030
Carter3810-244-53-94227
Robinson331-70-00-5442
Stansbury333-75-50-21412
Fragala284-110-10-10411
Baucum214-70-00-11110
Perkins160-22-20-1122
Lucas50-10-00-0000
Totals20023-6011-135-23112366

Percentages: FG .383, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Carter 3-6, Fragala 3-9, Baucum 2-4, Stansbury 1-2, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sodom 2, Robinson).

Turnovers: 15 (Stansbury 4, Carter 3, Kent 3, Baucum 2, Robinson 2, Lucas).

Steals: 10 (Baucum 4, Carter 3, Stansbury 2, Perkins).

Technical Fouls: Robinson, 6:33 first.

FGFTReb
NORFOLK ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bankston365-104-62-72314
Tate374-84-61-73214
Bryant372-94-40-5229
Hawkins345-126-82-73317
Jenkins191-42-22-4025
Ings211-35-62-3618
Anderson100-10-21-1020
Chambers42-20-01-2004
Jones21-10-00-1003
Totals20021-5025-3411-37161574

Percentages: FG .420, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Tate 2-2, Jones 1-1, Ings 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Bryant 1-5, Hawkins 1-7, Anderson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bankston 2, Bryant, Jenkins).

Turnovers: 20 (Bryant 6, Hawkins 4, Ings 4, Tate 4, Bankston 2).

Steals: 7 (Hawkins 3, Bankston 2, Bryant, Ings).

Technical Fouls: Anderson, 6:33 first.

Delaware St.303666
Norfolk St.314374

.

