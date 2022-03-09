|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kent
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|Sodom
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Carter
|38
|10-24
|4-5
|3-9
|4
|2
|27
|Robinson
|33
|1-7
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|4
|2
|Stansbury
|33
|3-7
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|4
|12
|Fragala
|28
|4-11
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|11
|Baucum
|21
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|10
|Perkins
|16
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Lucas
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|11-13
|5-23
|11
|23
|66
Percentages: FG .383, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Carter 3-6, Fragala 3-9, Baucum 2-4, Stansbury 1-2, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sodom 2, Robinson).
Turnovers: 15 (Stansbury 4, Carter 3, Kent 3, Baucum 2, Robinson 2, Lucas).
Steals: 10 (Baucum 4, Carter 3, Stansbury 2, Perkins).
Technical Fouls: Robinson, 6:33 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORFOLK ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bankston
|36
|5-10
|4-6
|2-7
|2
|3
|14
|Tate
|37
|4-8
|4-6
|1-7
|3
|2
|14
|Bryant
|37
|2-9
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|2
|9
|Hawkins
|34
|5-12
|6-8
|2-7
|3
|3
|17
|Jenkins
|19
|1-4
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|5
|Ings
|21
|1-3
|5-6
|2-3
|6
|1
|8
|Anderson
|10
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Chambers
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Jones
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|25-34
|11-37
|16
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .420, FT .735.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Tate 2-2, Jones 1-1, Ings 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Bryant 1-5, Hawkins 1-7, Anderson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bankston 2, Bryant, Jenkins).
Turnovers: 20 (Bryant 6, Hawkins 4, Ings 4, Tate 4, Bankston 2).
Steals: 7 (Hawkins 3, Bankston 2, Bryant, Ings).
Technical Fouls: Anderson, 6:33 first.
|Delaware St.
|30
|36
|—
|66
|Norfolk St.
|31
|43
|—
|74
.