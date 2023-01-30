FGFTReb
NC CENTRALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone210-30-01-1350
Monroe243-111-14-5028
Medley-Bacon355-67-83-70317
Maultsby253-90-01-2018
Wright317-114-63-61421
Cleveland210-54-40-1534
Fennell132-30-10-3124
Harris131-31-21-1013
Butts122-62-20-0006
Butler50-10-01-2000
Totals20023-5819-2414-28102171

Percentages: FG .397, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby).

Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe).

Steals: 5 (Boone, Butts, Cleveland, Maultsby, Medley-Bacon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORFOLK ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bankston240-44-41-5054
Tate337-112-21-50121
Bryant226-94-41-41418
Jones172-30-01-1014
Jenkins263-70-03-4148
C.Brown293-811-132-83317
Chambers191-42-20-2215
Anderson170-10-00-0030
Beale80-00-00-0010
Ford50-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4723-259-2972377

Percentages: FG .468, FT .920.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Tate 5-7, Bryant 2-3, Jenkins 2-3, Chambers 1-2, Anderson 0-1, C.Brown 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Bankston).

Turnovers: 12 (Bryant 3, C.Brown 3, Jenkins 2, Anderson, Bankston, Jones, Tate).

Steals: 4 (Bankston, C.Brown, Jones, Tate).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC Central274471
Norfolk St.344377

A_3,437 (7,000).

