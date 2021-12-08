|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|34
|4-9
|3-4
|4-7
|1
|1
|11
|Williams
|18
|2-5
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Hicks
|37
|6-16
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|16
|Lee
|25
|2-6
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|5
|Tucker
|26
|1-8
|0-0
|4-6
|3
|0
|2
|Powell
|23
|1-1
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|5
|5
|D.Smith
|17
|0-3
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|5
|2
|Cortez
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Fairley
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-52
|11-16
|10-32
|4
|24
|45
Percentages: FG .308, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Hicks 2-7, D.Smith 0-2, Lee 0-2, Tucker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cortez, Lee, Powell).
Turnovers: 18 (Hicks 6, Johnson 3, Powell 3, Tucker 3, D.Smith, Lee, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Cortez, D.Smith, Hicks, Tucker, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatman
|28
|1-3
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|5
|Forrest
|22
|2-5
|4-4
|4-8
|0
|4
|8
|Youngblood
|7
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Blackmon
|32
|2-11
|2-2
|1-5
|4
|1
|7
|Brim
|31
|2-6
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|3
|8
|Ortiz
|26
|4-12
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|12
|Brown
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Howell
|12
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|0
|Momar Cisse
|9
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|1
|Soucie
|9
|2-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Figueroa
|4
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|16-59
|19-23
|15-39
|8
|19
|56
Percentages: FG .271, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Ortiz 2-3, Figueroa 1-1, Youngblood 1-4, Blackmon 1-7, Brim 0-3, Brown 0-4, Howell 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Blackmon 2, Brown, Momar Cisse, Ortiz).
Turnovers: 11 (Chatman 4, Forrest 2, Brim, Brown, Howell, Momar Cisse, Ortiz).
Steals: 8 (Blackmon 4, Ortiz 2, Forrest, Soucie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama A&M
|19
|26
|—
|45
|North Alabama
|27
|29
|—
|56
A_633 (4,000).