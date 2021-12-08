FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson344-93-44-71111
Williams182-50-20-2034
Hicks376-162-20-30416
Lee252-61-22-3045
Tucker261-80-04-6302
Powell231-13-40-4055
D.Smith170-32-20-3052
Cortez160-30-00-4020
Fairley40-10-00-0000
Totals20016-5211-1610-3242445

Percentages: FG .308, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Hicks 2-7, D.Smith 0-2, Lee 0-2, Tucker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cortez, Lee, Powell).

Turnovers: 18 (Hicks 6, Johnson 3, Powell 3, Tucker 3, D.Smith, Lee, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Cortez, D.Smith, Hicks, Tucker, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatman281-33-41-6025
Forrest222-54-44-8048
Youngblood71-40-01-4013
Blackmon322-112-21-5417
Brim312-64-40-1238
Ortiz264-122-31-30112
Brown201-60-02-3022
Howell120-50-01-4210
Momar Cisse90-21-22-2021
Soucie92-21-21-1025
Figueroa41-32-21-2005
Totals20016-5919-2315-3981956

Percentages: FG .271, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Ortiz 2-3, Figueroa 1-1, Youngblood 1-4, Blackmon 1-7, Brim 0-3, Brown 0-4, Howell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Blackmon 2, Brown, Momar Cisse, Ortiz).

Turnovers: 11 (Chatman 4, Forrest 2, Brim, Brown, Howell, Momar Cisse, Ortiz).

Steals: 8 (Blackmon 4, Ortiz 2, Forrest, Soucie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M192645
North Alabama272956

A_633 (4,000).

