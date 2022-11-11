|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Forrest
|21
|4-7
|0-1
|5-10
|2
|5
|8
|Howell
|19
|3-4
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|11
|Johnson
|32
|5-8
|1-3
|0-4
|3
|0
|12
|Ortiz
|34
|6-16
|1-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|18
|Soucie
|26
|5-8
|8-10
|2-5
|1
|3
|18
|Lane
|22
|1-6
|4-6
|0-3
|6
|1
|6
|Nelson
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Braster
|15
|2-2
|0-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|4
|Brown
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Kuhl
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Agbaosi
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-58
|16-27
|11-39
|15
|18
|84
Percentages: FG .500, FT .593.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Ortiz 5-9, Howell 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Brown 1-3, Lane 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 6.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Braster, Howell, Johnson, Ortiz).
Turnovers: 11 (Braster 3, Soucie 3, Lane 2, Forrest, Johnson, Ortiz).
Steals: 2 (Howell, Ortiz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|21
|6-7
|1-3
|3-6
|5
|3
|13
|Hicks
|28
|6-11
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|18
|Tucker
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Powell
|25
|2-6
|0-2
|0-8
|1
|3
|4
|Smith
|21
|0-5
|6-8
|1-3
|0
|5
|6
|Thompson
|26
|5-11
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|12
|Downey
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Blaise Akonobi
|15
|2-3
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Lee
|7
|2-4
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Harvell
|6
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Tavares de Brito
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Peek
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brewer
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Randall
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|9-17
|8-27
|14
|22
|76
Percentages: FG .460, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hicks 4-4, Thompson 2-4, Downey 1-1, Harvell 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Brewer 0-1, Lee 0-1, Peek 0-1, Powell 0-1, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 2, Blaise Akonobi, Hicks, Powell, Williams).
Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Powell 2, Thompson 2, Lee).
Steals: 7 (Hicks 2, Smith 2, Thompson 2, Harvell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Alabama
|35
|49
|—
|84
|Alabama A&M
|26
|50
|—
|76
A_1,405 (6,000).
