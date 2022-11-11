FGFTReb
NORTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Forrest214-70-15-10258
Howell193-42-21-50311
Johnson325-81-30-43012
Ortiz346-161-30-21018
Soucie265-88-102-51318
Lane221-64-60-3616
Nelson161-20-01-2032
Braster152-20-21-7224
Brown121-40-00-0013
Kuhl20-00-00-0000
Agbaosi11-10-01-1002
Totals20029-5816-2711-39151884

Percentages: FG .500, FT .593.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Ortiz 5-9, Howell 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Brown 1-3, Lane 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 6.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Braster, Howell, Johnson, Ortiz).

Turnovers: 11 (Braster 3, Soucie 3, Lane 2, Forrest, Johnson, Ortiz).

Steals: 2 (Howell, Ortiz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams216-71-33-65313
Hicks286-112-22-41318
Tucker223-60-00-0017
Powell252-60-20-8134
Smith210-56-81-3056
Thompson265-110-01-34112
Downey161-10-00-0003
Blaise Akonobi152-30-11-3114
Lee72-40-10-0014
Harvell61-40-00-0113
Tavares de Brito61-20-00-0002
Peek40-20-00-0000
Brewer20-10-00-0010
Randall10-00-00-0110
Totals20029-639-178-27142276

Percentages: FG .460, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hicks 4-4, Thompson 2-4, Downey 1-1, Harvell 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Brewer 0-1, Lee 0-1, Peek 0-1, Powell 0-1, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 2, Blaise Akonobi, Hicks, Powell, Williams).

Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Powell 2, Thompson 2, Lee).

Steals: 7 (Hicks 2, Smith 2, Thompson 2, Harvell).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Alabama354984
Alabama A&M265076

A_1,405 (6,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you