NORTH ALABAMA (2-0)
Forrest 4-7 0-1 8, Howell 3-4 2-2 11, Johnson 5-8 1-3 12, Ortiz 6-16 1-3 18, Soucie 5-8 8-10 18, Lane 1-6 4-6 6, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Braster 2-2 0-2 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Kuhl 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaosi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 16-27 84.
ALABAMA A&M (0-1)
Williams 6-7 1-3 13, Hicks 6-11 2-2 18, Tucker 3-6 0-0 7, Powell 2-6 0-2 4, Smith 0-5 6-8 6, Thompson 5-11 0-0 12, Downey 1-1 0-0 3, Blaise Akonobi 2-3 0-1 4, Lee 2-4 0-1 4, Harvell 1-4 0-0 3, Tavares de Brito 1-2 0-0 2, Peek 0-2 0-0 0, Brewer 0-1 0-0 0, Randall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-17 76.
Halftime_North Alabama 35-26. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 10-19 (Ortiz 5-9, Howell 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Brown 1-3, Lane 0-1), Alabama A&M 9-22 (Hicks 4-4, Thompson 2-4, Downey 1-1, Harvell 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Brewer 0-1, Lee 0-1, Peek 0-1, Powell 0-1, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Forrest, Smith. Rebounds_North Alabama 39 (Forrest 10), Alabama A&M 27 (Powell 8). Assists_North Alabama 15 (Lane 6), Alabama A&M 14 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_North Alabama 18, Alabama A&M 22. A_1,405 (6,000).
