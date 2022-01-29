|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dowuona
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|3
|Hellems
|39
|9-17
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|3
|25
|Morsell
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|7
|Seabron
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Smith
|34
|10-21
|11-13
|0-2
|2
|1
|34
|Hayes
|20
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|0
|Allen
|18
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Gibson
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Pass
|11
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Graham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Nunnally
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-67
|18-21
|8-27
|9
|17
|80
Percentages: FG .388, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Hellems 5-9, Smith 3-9, Morsell 1-1, Allen 1-3, Hayes 0-1, Pass 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen, Gibson, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Hayes 2, Seabron 2, Smith 2, Allen, Dowuona, Graham, Morsell).
Steals: 7 (Smith 4, Allen 2, Gibson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Manek
|27
|6-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|17
|Bacot
|28
|5-10
|8-10
|2-13
|0
|1
|18
|Davis
|28
|6-8
|2-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|17
|Love
|28
|6-16
|5-5
|0-0
|5
|1
|21
|Black
|36
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|5
|Walton
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Johnson
|17
|3-5
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|8
|Styles
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|1
|6
|Dunn
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McKoy
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Farris
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Landry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lebo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McAdoo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Watkins
|1
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|34-62
|17-24
|9-35
|17
|17
|100
Percentages: FG .548, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 15-27, .556 (Manek 5-7, Love 4-6, Davis 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Black 1-3, Walton 1-4, Bacot 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Bacot 6, Black, Johnson, Manek).
Turnovers: 10 (Black 3, Bacot, Davis, Dunn, Johnson, Love, Manek, McKoy).
Steals: 7 (Love 2, Manek 2, Bacot, Davis, Watkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC State
|31
|49
|—
|80
|North Carolina
|56
|44
|—
|100
A_21,750 (21,750).