FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dowuona151-21-22-4143
Hellems399-172-22-70325
Morsell233-60-02-5147
Seabron231-60-01-3212
Smith3410-2111-130-22134
Hayes200-60-00-2300
Allen182-52-20-1027
Gibson150-20-01-3010
Pass110-22-20-0002
Graham10-00-00-0010
Nunnally10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-6718-218-2791780

Percentages: FG .388, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Hellems 5-9, Smith 3-9, Morsell 1-1, Allen 1-3, Hayes 0-1, Pass 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen, Gibson, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Hayes 2, Seabron 2, Smith 2, Allen, Dowuona, Graham, Morsell).

Steals: 7 (Smith 4, Allen 2, Gibson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Manek276-80-00-23217
Bacot285-108-102-130118
Davis286-82-41-34117
Love286-165-50-05121
Black362-40-00-4435
Walton192-50-00-2025
Johnson173-51-22-6138
Styles63-40-13-4016
Dunn30-00-00-0010
McKoy30-00-00-0020
Farris11-10-01-1002
Landry10-00-00-0000
Lebo10-00-00-0000
McAdoo10-00-00-0000
Watkins10-11-20-0001
Totals20034-6217-249-351717100

Percentages: FG .548, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 15-27, .556 (Manek 5-7, Love 4-6, Davis 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Black 1-3, Walton 1-4, Bacot 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Bacot 6, Black, Johnson, Manek).

Turnovers: 10 (Black 3, Bacot, Davis, Dunn, Johnson, Love, Manek, McKoy).

Steals: 7 (Love 2, Manek 2, Bacot, Davis, Watkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC State314980
North Carolina5644100

A_21,750 (21,750).

