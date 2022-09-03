|North Carolina
|7
|21
|13
|22
|—
|63
|Appalachian St.
|14
|7
|0
|40
|—
|61
First Quarter
APP_Noel 52 run (Hughes kick), 11:36.
UNC_J.Jones 23 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 8:21.
APP_Pearson 22 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 6:35.
Second Quarter
APP_Wells 2 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 14:18.
UNC_Paysour 14 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 9:30.
UNC_Pettaway 21 run (Burnette kick), 4:08.
UNC_Nesbit 10 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), :01.
Third Quarter
UNC_Maye 12 run (Burnette kick), 11:55.
UNC_FG Burnette 47, 2:21.
UNC_FG Burnette 44, :27.
Fourth Quarter
APP_Noel 1 run (Hughes kick), 12:15.
APP_Gibbs 13 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 10:37.
UNC_O.Hampton 2 run (Maye run), 9:25.
APP_Horn 31 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 7:20.
APP_Peoples 38 run (Hughes kick), 4:00.
UNC_D.Jones 42 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 2:50.
APP_D.Davis 28 pass from Brice (pass failed), :31.
UNC_Nesbit 54 kickoff return (Burnette kick), :28.
APP_Robinson 26 pass from Brice (run failed), :09.
|UNC
|APP
|First downs
|28
|36
|Total Net Yards
|567
|649
|Rushes-yards
|35-215
|43-288
|Passing
|352
|361
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Kickoff Returns
|2-56
|3-89
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-13
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-35-0
|25-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-9
|1-5
|Punts
|2-46.0
|1-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-130
|7-80
|Time of Possession
|27:37
|32:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_North Carolina, C.Hood 6-87, Maye 12-76, Pettaway 6-34, Hampton 8-17, D.Jones 2-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Appalachian St., Noel 14-116, Peoples 13-65, D.Harrington 5-48, Brice 8-36, D.Davis 1-20, Castle 1-2, Marshall 1-1.
PASSING_North Carolina, Maye 24-35-0-352. Appalachian St., Brice 25-40-1-361.
RECEIVING_North Carolina, Paysour 8-92, J.Jones 5-70, Nesbit 3-47, Morales 3-31, Pettaway 2-12, D.Jones 1-42, Blackwell 1-36, K.Hood 1-22. Appalachian St., D.Davis 6-72, Pearson 4-46, Horn 3-59, Robinson 2-48, Noel 2-17, Peoples 2-15, Stroman 1-41, Wilson 1-27, Hetzel 1-20, Gibbs 1-13, Wells 1-2, Page 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Hughes 51.
