North Carolina721132263
Appalachian St.14704061

First Quarter

APP_Noel 52 run (Hughes kick), 11:36.

UNC_J.Jones 23 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 8:21.

APP_Pearson 22 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 6:35.

Second Quarter

APP_Wells 2 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 14:18.

UNC_Paysour 14 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 9:30.

UNC_Pettaway 21 run (Burnette kick), 4:08.

UNC_Nesbit 10 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), :01.

Third Quarter

UNC_Maye 12 run (Burnette kick), 11:55.

UNC_FG Burnette 47, 2:21.

UNC_FG Burnette 44, :27.

Fourth Quarter

APP_Noel 1 run (Hughes kick), 12:15.

APP_Gibbs 13 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 10:37.

UNC_O.Hampton 2 run (Maye run), 9:25.

APP_Horn 31 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 7:20.

APP_Peoples 38 run (Hughes kick), 4:00.

UNC_D.Jones 42 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 2:50.

APP_D.Davis 28 pass from Brice (pass failed), :31.

UNC_Nesbit 54 kickoff return (Burnette kick), :28.

APP_Robinson 26 pass from Brice (run failed), :09.

UNCAPP
First downs2836
Total Net Yards567649
Rushes-yards35-21543-288
Passing352361
Punt Returns0-02-25
Kickoff Returns2-563-89
Interceptions Ret.1-130-0
Comp-Att-Int24-35-025-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-91-5
Punts2-46.01-38.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards12-1307-80
Time of Possession27:3732:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North Carolina, C.Hood 6-87, Maye 12-76, Pettaway 6-34, Hampton 8-17, D.Jones 2-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Appalachian St., Noel 14-116, Peoples 13-65, D.Harrington 5-48, Brice 8-36, D.Davis 1-20, Castle 1-2, Marshall 1-1.

PASSING_North Carolina, Maye 24-35-0-352. Appalachian St., Brice 25-40-1-361.

RECEIVING_North Carolina, Paysour 8-92, J.Jones 5-70, Nesbit 3-47, Morales 3-31, Pettaway 2-12, D.Jones 1-42, Blackwell 1-36, K.Hood 1-22. Appalachian St., D.Davis 6-72, Pearson 4-46, Horn 3-59, Robinson 2-48, Noel 2-17, Peoples 2-15, Stroman 1-41, Wilson 1-27, Hetzel 1-20, Gibbs 1-13, Wells 1-2, Page 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Hughes 51.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

