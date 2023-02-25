|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gardner
|37
|9-17
|1-1
|4-12
|1
|4
|19
|Vander Plas
|21
|3-8
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|8
|Beekman
|36
|4-11
|0-2
|0-4
|6
|1
|8
|Clark
|33
|3-9
|2-3
|1-2
|5
|4
|9
|Franklin
|30
|6-14
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|2
|14
|McKneely
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|4
|R.Dunn
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Shedrick
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-68
|5-11
|9-32
|14
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .397, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Vander Plas 2-4, Clark 1-1, Franklin 1-2, Beekman 0-2, McKneely 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gardner, R.Dunn).
Turnovers: 3 (Clark, Gardner, Shedrick).
Steals: 7 (Vander Plas 2, Beekman, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, R.Dunn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Black
|34
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|4
|Nance
|33
|7-10
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|22
|Bacot
|25
|4-6
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|4
|11
|Davis
|37
|5-10
|4-4
|0-10
|4
|3
|16
|Love
|37
|2-12
|5-6
|0-8
|2
|3
|10
|Johnson
|24
|3-4
|0-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|8
|Washington
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Dunn
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Trimble
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|17-22
|3-37
|12
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .468, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Nance 4-4, Johnson 2-3, Davis 2-4, Black 1-2, Love 1-8, D.Dunn 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Black 4, Nance 4).
Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 3, Davis 2, Love 2, Nance 2, D.Dunn, Washington).
Steals: 1 (Nance).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Virginia
|26
|37
|—
|63
|North Carolina
|42
|29
|—
|71
A_21,750 (21,750).
