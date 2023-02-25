FGFTReb
VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gardner379-171-14-121419
Vander Plas213-80-21-2038
Beekman364-110-20-4618
Clark333-92-31-2549
Franklin306-141-12-41214
McKneely262-60-00-6034
R.Dunn100-20-01-2000
Shedrick70-11-20-0111
Totals20027-685-119-32141863

Percentages: FG .397, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Vander Plas 2-4, Clark 1-1, Franklin 1-2, Beekman 0-2, McKneely 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gardner, R.Dunn).

Turnovers: 3 (Clark, Gardner, Shedrick).

Steals: 7 (Vander Plas 2, Beekman, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, R.Dunn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Black341-31-20-2304
Nance337-104-40-22022
Bacot254-63-43-61411
Davis375-104-40-104316
Love372-125-60-82310
Johnson243-40-20-5038
Washington40-00-00-3000
D.Dunn30-10-00-0000
Trimble30-10-00-1010
Totals20022-4717-223-37121471

Percentages: FG .468, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Nance 4-4, Johnson 2-3, Davis 2-4, Black 1-2, Love 1-8, D.Dunn 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Black 4, Nance 4).

Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 3, Davis 2, Love 2, Nance 2, D.Dunn, Washington).

Steals: 1 (Nance).

Technical Fouls: None.

Virginia263763
North Carolina422971

A_21,750 (21,750).

