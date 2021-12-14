FGFTReb
FURMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Slawson375-140-00-67312
Bothwell323-102-20-1329
Foster122-50-00-2014
Garrison331-40-03-6213
Hunter378-141-10-23121
Anderson201-40-01-3223
Hien92-40-00-1124
Pegues70-20-00-0020
Williams71-20-00-1013
Beeker20-00-00-0000
Lister10-00-00-0000
Pugh10-00-00-0000
Repass11-10-00-1002
Swanson10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-603-34-23181561

Percentages: FG .400, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Hunter 4-8, Slawson 2-6, Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Garrison 1-3, Bothwell 1-8, Pegues 0-1, Foster 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Garrison, Pegues, Slawson).

Turnovers: 7 (Bothwell 3, Slawson 2, Anderson, Foster).

Steals: 7 (Slawson 3, Anderson, Foster, Garrison, Hien).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Garcia327-125-64-103320
Bacot287-120-04-122214
Davis362-82-50-3716
Love323-102-21-64010
Black314-50-00-5119
Manek186-90-13-60013
Harris131-30-00-0122
Walton70-00-00-0000
Dunn10-10-00-0000
McKoy10-00-00-0010
Styles10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-609-1412-42181074

Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Love 2-5, Black 1-1, Garcia 1-3, Manek 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Davis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bacot, Garcia).

Turnovers: 8 (Manek 3, Love 2, Bacot, Davis, Garcia).

Steals: 3 (Love 2, Black).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman392261
North Carolina393574

A_14,342 (21,750).

