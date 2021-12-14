|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Slawson
|37
|5-14
|0-0
|0-6
|7
|3
|12
|Bothwell
|32
|3-10
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|9
|Foster
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Garrison
|33
|1-4
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|1
|3
|Hunter
|37
|8-14
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|1
|21
|Anderson
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|3
|Hien
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Pegues
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Beeker
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lister
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pugh
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Repass
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Swanson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|3-3
|4-23
|18
|15
|61
Percentages: FG .400, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Hunter 4-8, Slawson 2-6, Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Garrison 1-3, Bothwell 1-8, Pegues 0-1, Foster 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Garrison, Pegues, Slawson).
Turnovers: 7 (Bothwell 3, Slawson 2, Anderson, Foster).
Steals: 7 (Slawson 3, Anderson, Foster, Garrison, Hien).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Garcia
|32
|7-12
|5-6
|4-10
|3
|3
|20
|Bacot
|28
|7-12
|0-0
|4-12
|2
|2
|14
|Davis
|36
|2-8
|2-5
|0-3
|7
|1
|6
|Love
|32
|3-10
|2-2
|1-6
|4
|0
|10
|Black
|31
|4-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|9
|Manek
|18
|6-9
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|0
|13
|Harris
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Walton
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McKoy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Styles
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|9-14
|12-42
|18
|10
|74
Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Love 2-5, Black 1-1, Garcia 1-3, Manek 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Davis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bacot, Garcia).
Turnovers: 8 (Manek 3, Love 2, Bacot, Davis, Garcia).
Steals: 3 (Love 2, Black).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Furman
|39
|22
|—
|61
|North Carolina
|39
|35
|—
|74
A_14,342 (21,750).