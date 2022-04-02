NORTH CAROLINA (29-9)
Manek 4-10 3-6 14, Bacot 3-10 5-8 11, Davis 6-13 4-4 18, Love 11-20 3-4 28, Black 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Styles 0-2 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 17-24 81.
DUKE (32-7)
Banchero 8-17 2-4 20, Griffin 1-7 4-4 6, Moore 4-14 1-2 10, Williams 4-5 0-2 8, Roach 2-11 4-5 8, Keels 8-14 1-3 19, John 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 30-72 12-20 77.
Halftime_Duke 37-34. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 10-26 (Manek 3-6, Love 3-10, Davis 2-4, Black 2-5, Styles 0-1), Duke 5-22 (Banchero 2-4, Keels 2-7, Moore 1-2, Griffin 0-4, Roach 0-5). Fouled Out_Bacot. Rebounds_North Carolina 48 (Bacot 21), Duke 38 (Banchero 10). Assists_North Carolina 7 (Davis 4), Duke 12 (Roach 5). Total Fouls_North Carolina 19, Duke 18.
