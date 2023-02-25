FGFTReb
HAMPTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Thomas141-21-44-6023
Dean330-60-00-1320
Godwin404-142-21-71113
J.Nesbitt449-296-61-63527
Bethea446-142-45-111114
Banister273-62-33-9038
T.Thomas122-50-00-1005
A.Nesbitt60-20-00-0000
Livingston51-10-10-2022
Totals22526-7913-2014-4381672

Percentages: FG .329, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Godwin 3-9, J.Nesbitt 3-11, T.Thomas 1-1, Dean 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-2, Banister 0-2, Bethea 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (N.Thomas 2, A.Nesbitt, Godwin, J.Nesbitt).

Turnovers: 9 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 3, Bethea, Godwin, T.Thomas).

Steals: 3 (J.Nesbitt 2, Godwin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NC A&TMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Filmore110-20-00-3200
Watson406-155-50-52220
Brooks10-00-00-0000
Horton422-90-02-9326
Woods191-50-30-0022
Johnson313-81-47-12138
Bettis275-140-21-33211
Duke274-81-20-12210
Morrice260-00-00-0000
Totals22528-728-1714-48151673

Percentages: FG .389, FT .471.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Watson 3-7, Horton 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Duke 1-2, Bettis 1-3, Filmore 0-1, Woods 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Duke 2, Johnson 2, Watson 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 3, Watson 3, Bettis, Duke, Horton, Woods).

Steals: 4 (Bettis 2, Johnson, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hampton2837772
NC A&T3431873

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you