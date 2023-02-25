|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Thomas
|14
|1-2
|1-4
|4-6
|0
|2
|3
|Dean
|33
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Godwin
|40
|4-14
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|1
|13
|J.Nesbitt
|44
|9-29
|6-6
|1-6
|3
|5
|27
|Bethea
|44
|6-14
|2-4
|5-11
|1
|1
|14
|Banister
|27
|3-6
|2-3
|3-9
|0
|3
|8
|T.Thomas
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|A.Nesbitt
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Livingston
|5
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|225
|26-79
|13-20
|14-43
|8
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .329, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Godwin 3-9, J.Nesbitt 3-11, T.Thomas 1-1, Dean 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-2, Banister 0-2, Bethea 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (N.Thomas 2, A.Nesbitt, Godwin, J.Nesbitt).
Turnovers: 9 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 3, Bethea, Godwin, T.Thomas).
Steals: 3 (J.Nesbitt 2, Godwin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC A&T
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Filmore
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|0
|Watson
|40
|6-15
|5-5
|0-5
|2
|2
|20
|Brooks
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Horton
|42
|2-9
|0-0
|2-9
|3
|2
|6
|Woods
|19
|1-5
|0-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|31
|3-8
|1-4
|7-12
|1
|3
|8
|Bettis
|27
|5-14
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|11
|Duke
|27
|4-8
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|10
|Morrice
|26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-72
|8-17
|14-48
|15
|16
|73
Percentages: FG .389, FT .471.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Watson 3-7, Horton 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Duke 1-2, Bettis 1-3, Filmore 0-1, Woods 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Duke 2, Johnson 2, Watson 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 3, Watson 3, Bettis, Duke, Horton, Woods).
Steals: 4 (Bettis 2, Johnson, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hampton
|28
|37
|7
|—
|72
|NC A&T
|34
|31
|8
|—
|73
.
