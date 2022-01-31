|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORFOLK ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bankston
|29
|3-4
|1-4
|3-5
|0
|3
|7
|Tate
|25
|6-9
|3-3
|1-8
|2
|4
|17
|Bryant
|35
|6-12
|4-4
|1-6
|3
|2
|18
|Hawkins
|32
|4-11
|3-5
|1-5
|0
|4
|12
|Ings
|28
|1-6
|0-1
|3-6
|4
|4
|2
|Jenkins
|25
|3-6
|0-2
|1-7
|2
|4
|7
|Anderson
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Chambers
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Jones
|4
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|1
|Ford
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|12-23
|11-41
|12
|23
|67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .522.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Tate 2-4, Bryant 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Jenkins 1-4, Hawkins 1-7, Chambers 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bankston 2, Jenkins).
Turnovers: 19 (Bryant 5, Hawkins 5, Ings 4, Bankston 2, Tate 2, Jenkins).
Steals: 8 (Hawkins 5, Bankston, Bryant, Jenkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|18
|0-4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|King
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|0
|Monroe
|36
|6-13
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|2
|17
|Miller
|28
|1-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Wright
|32
|8-15
|4-8
|2-6
|3
|4
|20
|Fennell
|29
|0-0
|3-7
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|Caldwell
|22
|5-12
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|17
|Maultsby
|20
|1-6
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|18-28
|10-30
|11
|21
|70
Percentages: FG .375, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Monroe 5-10, Caldwell 4-9, Miller 1-3, Wright 0-1, Maultsby 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Boone, King, Maultsby).
Turnovers: 15 (Boone 3, Miller 3, Monroe 3, Fennell 2, King 2, Wright 2).
Steals: 14 (Boone 4, Caldwell 3, Maultsby 2, Miller 2, Fennell, King, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Norfolk St.
|34
|33
|—
|67
|NC Central
|30
|40
|—
|70
A_2,878 (3,056).