FGFTReb
NORFOLK ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bankston293-41-43-5037
Tate256-93-31-82417
Bryant356-124-41-63218
Hawkins324-113-51-50412
Ings281-60-13-6442
Jenkins253-60-21-7247
Anderson121-20-00-2003
Chambers80-30-00-1020
Jones40-11-21-1101
Ford20-00-20-0000
Totals20024-5412-2311-41122367

Percentages: FG .444, FT .522.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Tate 2-4, Bryant 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Jenkins 1-4, Hawkins 1-7, Chambers 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bankston 2, Jenkins).

Turnovers: 19 (Bryant 5, Hawkins 5, Ings 4, Bankston 2, Tate 2, Jenkins).

Steals: 8 (Hawkins 5, Bankston, Bryant, Jenkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NC CENTRALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone180-42-40-1042
King150-00-02-6130
Monroe366-130-03-70217
Miller281-62-20-0225
Wright328-154-82-63420
Fennell290-03-71-3533
Caldwell225-123-30-20217
Maultsby201-64-42-5016
Totals20021-5618-2810-30112170

Percentages: FG .375, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Monroe 5-10, Caldwell 4-9, Miller 1-3, Wright 0-1, Maultsby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Boone, King, Maultsby).

Turnovers: 15 (Boone 3, Miller 3, Monroe 3, Fennell 2, King 2, Wright 2).

Steals: 14 (Boone 4, Caldwell 3, Maultsby 2, Miller 2, Fennell, King, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Norfolk St.343367
NC Central304070

A_2,878 (3,056).

