FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mahorcic236-101-12-61313
Clark274-90-02-80110
Joiner354-117-80-23215
Morsell352-53-32-3138
Smith374-140-00-55310
Burns176-112-42-31014
Ross141-20-01-3002
Pass82-30-00-0004
L.Thomas40-00-00-1200
Totals20029-6513-169-31131276

Percentages: FG .446, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clark 2-4, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Ross 0-1, Joiner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ross 2, Morsell).

Turnovers: 5 (Clark 2, Burns, Ross, Smith).

Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Joiner, Mahorcic, Morsell, Pass, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUTLERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bates334-110-12-9048
Harris409-181-11-32320
Hunter335-90-02-70312
Taylor387-162-21-33218
Lukosius361-70-01-7403
Tate70-00-00-1000
Turnbull70-00-00-2010
P.Thomas60-10-00-0110
Totals20026-623-47-32101461

Percentages: FG .419, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Hunter 2-3, Taylor 2-8, Lukosius 1-3, Harris 1-5, Bates 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Hunter, Turnbull).

Turnovers: 12 (Hunter 5, Bates 2, Lukosius 2, Harris, Tate, Taylor).

Steals: 1 (Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC State354176
Butler223961

A_385 (500).

