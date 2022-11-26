|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mahorcic
|23
|6-10
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|3
|13
|Clark
|27
|4-9
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|1
|10
|Joiner
|35
|4-11
|7-8
|0-2
|3
|2
|15
|Morsell
|35
|2-5
|3-3
|2-3
|1
|3
|8
|Smith
|37
|4-14
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|3
|10
|Burns
|17
|6-11
|2-4
|2-3
|1
|0
|14
|Ross
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Pass
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|L.Thomas
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-65
|13-16
|9-31
|13
|12
|76
Percentages: FG .446, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clark 2-4, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Ross 0-1, Joiner 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ross 2, Morsell).
Turnovers: 5 (Clark 2, Burns, Ross, Smith).
Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Joiner, Mahorcic, Morsell, Pass, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates
|33
|4-11
|0-1
|2-9
|0
|4
|8
|Harris
|40
|9-18
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|20
|Hunter
|33
|5-9
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|3
|12
|Taylor
|38
|7-16
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|18
|Lukosius
|36
|1-7
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|0
|3
|Tate
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Turnbull
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Thomas
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|3-4
|7-32
|10
|14
|61
Percentages: FG .419, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Hunter 2-3, Taylor 2-8, Lukosius 1-3, Harris 1-5, Bates 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Hunter, Turnbull).
Turnovers: 12 (Hunter 5, Bates 2, Lukosius 2, Harris, Tate, Taylor).
Steals: 1 (Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC State
|35
|41
|—
|76
|Butler
|22
|39
|—
|61
A_385 (500).
