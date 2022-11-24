FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mahorcic254-51-22-4029
Clark345-90-03-91410
Joiner327-1211-130-30227
Morsell383-100-03-6328
T.Smith374-131-20-36411
Burns145-70-01-21110
Thomas100-10-00-1010
Ross50-01-21-1111
Dowuona10-00-00-0000
Graham10-00-00-0000
Keatts10-00-00-0000
Nunnally10-00-00-0000
Snell10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5714-1910-29121776

Percentages: FG .491, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Joiner 2-5, Morsell 2-6, T.Smith 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Clark 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Mahorcic 2, Clark, Thomas).

Turnovers: 11 (T.Smith 8, Mahorcic 2, Morsell).

Steals: 7 (Clark 2, Joiner 2, Morsell 2, T.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Camara359-161-22-73119
Holmes326-115-63-60217
Elvis341-40-00-1442
M.Smith323-103-40-1639
Sharavjamts272-50-10-1015
Blakney244-50-11-2028
Amzil81-21-21-2044
Nwokeji30-00-00-1010
Amaefule10-00-00-0000
Hatkevich10-00-00-0000
Locklear10-00-00-0000
Schuler10-00-00-0000
Uhl10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5310-167-21131864

Percentages: FG .491, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Amzil 1-1, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-2, M.Smith 0-2, Camara 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (M.Smith 7, Holmes 3, Amzil 2, Camara, Elvis, Hatkevich).

Steals: 7 (Elvis 2, Holmes 2, Blakney, Camara, M.Smith).

Technical Fouls: Amzil, 12:09 second.

NC State364076
Dayton323264

A_613 (500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you