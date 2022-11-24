|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mahorcic
|25
|4-5
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Clark
|34
|5-9
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|4
|10
|Joiner
|32
|7-12
|11-13
|0-3
|0
|2
|27
|Morsell
|38
|3-10
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|2
|8
|T.Smith
|37
|4-13
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|4
|11
|Burns
|14
|5-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|10
|Thomas
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ross
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|1
|Dowuona
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Graham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Keatts
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nunnally
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Snell
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|14-19
|10-29
|12
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .491, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Joiner 2-5, Morsell 2-6, T.Smith 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Clark 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mahorcic 2, Clark, Thomas).
Turnovers: 11 (T.Smith 8, Mahorcic 2, Morsell).
Steals: 7 (Clark 2, Joiner 2, Morsell 2, T.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Camara
|35
|9-16
|1-2
|2-7
|3
|1
|19
|Holmes
|32
|6-11
|5-6
|3-6
|0
|2
|17
|Elvis
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|2
|M.Smith
|32
|3-10
|3-4
|0-1
|6
|3
|9
|Sharavjamts
|27
|2-5
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Blakney
|24
|4-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|8
|Amzil
|8
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Nwokeji
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Amaefule
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatkevich
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Locklear
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schuler
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Uhl
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|10-16
|7-21
|13
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .491, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Amzil 1-1, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-2, M.Smith 0-2, Camara 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (M.Smith 7, Holmes 3, Amzil 2, Camara, Elvis, Hatkevich).
Steals: 7 (Elvis 2, Holmes 2, Blakney, Camara, M.Smith).
Technical Fouls: Amzil, 12:09 second.
|NC State
|36
|40
|—
|76
|Dayton
|32
|32
|—
|64
A_613 (500).
