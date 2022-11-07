FGFTReb
AUSTIN PEAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson345-93-42-50013
Hutchins-Everett283-82-20-4038
Durugordon202-70-00-1224
Fauntleroy302-61-11-1425
Copeland112-40-00-0015
Calderon190-40-01-3000
Paez181-27-70-0129
Okworogwo131-31-21-3023
Perkins120-30-00-0110
Moore90-22-21-2012
Ware30-11-20-0001
Bates20-10-00-1000
Roberts10-20-00-1000
Totals20016-5217-206-2181450

Percentages: FG .308, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Copeland 1-1, Bates 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Durugordon 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Paez 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Ware 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson).

Turnovers: 19 (Copeland 3, Fauntleroy 3, Perkins 3, Robinson 3, Calderon 2, Paez 2, Durugordon, Hutchins-Everett, Moore).

Steals: 5 (Fauntleroy 2, Copeland, Okworogwo, Perkins).

Technical Fouls: Calderon, 2:18 first.

FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mahorcic184-40-02-5028
Clark296-110-01-71115
Joiner297-103-30-48118
Morsell264-90-01-43110
Smith329-155-71-35126
Burns185-60-02-90110
Pass140-10-00-0150
Ross113-50-00-0046
Thomas50-10-01-1110
Dowuona40-00-00-1000
Graham41-20-00-1003
Keatts40-10-00-0010
Nunnally30-00-00-1020
Snell31-10-00-0003
Totals20040-668-108-36192099

Percentages: FG .606, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Clark 3-6, Smith 3-7, Morsell 2-5, Snell 1-1, Graham 1-2, Joiner 1-4, Keatts 0-1, Pass 0-1, Ross 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Burns, Dowuona, Ross, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Joiner 2, Thomas 2, Burns, Clark, Keatts, Morsell, Pass, Ross, Smith).

Steals: 10 (Clark 3, Morsell 3, Smith 2, Burns, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

Austin Peay212950
NC State495099

A_11,109 (19,772).

