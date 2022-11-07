|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|34
|5-9
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|0
|13
|Hutchins-Everett
|28
|3-8
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|8
|Durugordon
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|Fauntleroy
|30
|2-6
|1-1
|1-1
|4
|2
|5
|Copeland
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Calderon
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Paez
|18
|1-2
|7-7
|0-0
|1
|2
|9
|Okworogwo
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Perkins
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Moore
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Ware
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Bates
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-52
|17-20
|6-21
|8
|14
|50
Percentages: FG .308, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Copeland 1-1, Bates 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Durugordon 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Paez 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Ware 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson).
Turnovers: 19 (Copeland 3, Fauntleroy 3, Perkins 3, Robinson 3, Calderon 2, Paez 2, Durugordon, Hutchins-Everett, Moore).
Steals: 5 (Fauntleroy 2, Copeland, Okworogwo, Perkins).
Technical Fouls: Calderon, 2:18 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mahorcic
|18
|4-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|8
|Clark
|29
|6-11
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|15
|Joiner
|29
|7-10
|3-3
|0-4
|8
|1
|18
|Morsell
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|10
|Smith
|32
|9-15
|5-7
|1-3
|5
|1
|26
|Burns
|18
|5-6
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|1
|10
|Pass
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|0
|Ross
|11
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|6
|Thomas
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Dowuona
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Graham
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Keatts
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Nunnally
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Snell
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|40-66
|8-10
|8-36
|19
|20
|99
Percentages: FG .606, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Clark 3-6, Smith 3-7, Morsell 2-5, Snell 1-1, Graham 1-2, Joiner 1-4, Keatts 0-1, Pass 0-1, Ross 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Burns, Dowuona, Ross, Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Joiner 2, Thomas 2, Burns, Clark, Keatts, Morsell, Pass, Ross, Smith).
Steals: 10 (Clark 3, Morsell 3, Smith 2, Burns, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|21
|29
|—
|50
|NC State
|49
|50
|—
|99
A_11,109 (19,772).
