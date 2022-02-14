FGFTReb
WILLIAM & MARYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wight235-63-43-51513
Kochera345-130-01-30112
Lewis334-112-22-52111
Rice342-104-40-0748
Carroll344-121-21-90413
Blair252-63-63-8138
Hatton201-35-62-3017
Covington140-11-20-2021
Milkereit80-10-01-2120
Totals22523-6319-2613-37122373

Percentages: FG .365, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carroll 4-7, Kochera 2-6, Blair 1-3, Lewis 1-4, Rice 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carroll).

Turnovers: 10 (Lewis 3, Rice 2, Wight 2, Carroll, Covington, Hatton).

Steals: 4 (Kochera 2, Carroll, Covington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNC-WILMINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Baker364-41-31-51310
Fornes320-100-00-3320
Okauru364-103-40-61314
Phillips347-139-93-73324
Sims438-137-71-64326
White261-42-21-5134
Kelly90-20-01-3010
J.Harvey50-30-00-2010
Thomas40-12-20-1002
Totals22524-6024-277-38131980

Percentages: FG .400, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sims 3-5, Okauru 3-8, Baker 1-1, Phillips 1-1, White 0-1, J.Harvey 0-2, Fornes 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Baker 4, Fornes).

Turnovers: 10 (Fornes 4, Okauru 2, Phillips 2, Sims 2).

Steals: 6 (Baker 2, Fornes, Kelly, Okauru, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

William & Mary27361073
UNC-Wilmington31321780

A_3,020 (6,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

