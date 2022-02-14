|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wight
|23
|5-6
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|5
|13
|Kochera
|34
|5-13
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|12
|Lewis
|33
|4-11
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|11
|Rice
|34
|2-10
|4-4
|0-0
|7
|4
|8
|Carroll
|34
|4-12
|1-2
|1-9
|0
|4
|13
|Blair
|25
|2-6
|3-6
|3-8
|1
|3
|8
|Hatton
|20
|1-3
|5-6
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Covington
|14
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Milkereit
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|225
|23-63
|19-26
|13-37
|12
|23
|73
Percentages: FG .365, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carroll 4-7, Kochera 2-6, Blair 1-3, Lewis 1-4, Rice 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carroll).
Turnovers: 10 (Lewis 3, Rice 2, Wight 2, Carroll, Covington, Hatton).
Steals: 4 (Kochera 2, Carroll, Covington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baker
|36
|4-4
|1-3
|1-5
|1
|3
|10
|Fornes
|32
|0-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|0
|Okauru
|36
|4-10
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|3
|14
|Phillips
|34
|7-13
|9-9
|3-7
|3
|3
|24
|Sims
|43
|8-13
|7-7
|1-6
|4
|3
|26
|White
|26
|1-4
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|4
|Kelly
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Harvey
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|4
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|225
|24-60
|24-27
|7-38
|13
|19
|80
Percentages: FG .400, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sims 3-5, Okauru 3-8, Baker 1-1, Phillips 1-1, White 0-1, J.Harvey 0-2, Fornes 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Baker 4, Fornes).
Turnovers: 10 (Fornes 4, Okauru 2, Phillips 2, Sims 2).
Steals: 6 (Baker 2, Fornes, Kelly, Okauru, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William & Mary
|27
|36
|10
|—
|73
|UNC-Wilmington
|31
|32
|17
|—
|80
A_3,020 (6,100).