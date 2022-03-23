FGFTReb
MIDDLE TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dishman347-103-40-21517
Millin301-34-82-6136
Lawrence323-93-31-8159
Lenard384-102-21-62411
D.Sims485-1714-163-83227
Bufford302-44-73-5038
Weston271-53-44-7146
Fussell71-31-21-3004
King41-40-01-2002
Totals25025-6534-4616-4792690

Percentages: FG .385, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (D.Sims 3-9, Weston 1-1, Fussell 1-3, Lenard 1-5, Bufford 0-1, Millin 0-2, King 0-3, Lawrence 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Lenard 4, Bufford, Fussell).

Turnovers: 9 (Weston 4, Dishman 3, D.Sims, Lawrence).

Steals: 2 (Lenard 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNC-WILMINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Baker231-30-00-1153
Harvey272-72-20-4126
Okauru498-2010-120-52428
Phillips351-32-22-5354
J.Sims396-1314-152-71528
Fornes387-142-41-72219
Kelly181-20-01-2152
Thomas150-23-40-0013
Samb60-03-40-0013
Totals25026-6436-436-31113096

Percentages: FG .406, FT .837.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Fornes 3-7, J.Sims 2-3, Okauru 2-8, Baker 1-2, Kelly 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Harvey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Baker, Okauru).

Turnovers: 5 (J.Sims 2, Phillips 2, Okauru).

Steals: 6 (J.Sims 2, Fornes, Okauru, Phillips, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Middle Tennessee343611990
UNC-Wilmington3040111596

A_624 (9,312).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

