|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dishman
|34
|7-10
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|5
|17
|Millin
|30
|1-3
|4-8
|2-6
|1
|3
|6
|Lawrence
|32
|3-9
|3-3
|1-8
|1
|5
|9
|Lenard
|38
|4-10
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|4
|11
|D.Sims
|48
|5-17
|14-16
|3-8
|3
|2
|27
|Bufford
|30
|2-4
|4-7
|3-5
|0
|3
|8
|Weston
|27
|1-5
|3-4
|4-7
|1
|4
|6
|Fussell
|7
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|King
|4
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|250
|25-65
|34-46
|16-47
|9
|26
|90
Percentages: FG .385, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (D.Sims 3-9, Weston 1-1, Fussell 1-3, Lenard 1-5, Bufford 0-1, Millin 0-2, King 0-3, Lawrence 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Lenard 4, Bufford, Fussell).
Turnovers: 9 (Weston 4, Dishman 3, D.Sims, Lawrence).
Steals: 2 (Lenard 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baker
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|3
|Harvey
|27
|2-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|6
|Okauru
|49
|8-20
|10-12
|0-5
|2
|4
|28
|Phillips
|35
|1-3
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|5
|4
|J.Sims
|39
|6-13
|14-15
|2-7
|1
|5
|28
|Fornes
|38
|7-14
|2-4
|1-7
|2
|2
|19
|Kelly
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|2
|Thomas
|15
|0-2
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Samb
|6
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|250
|26-64
|36-43
|6-31
|11
|30
|96
Percentages: FG .406, FT .837.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Fornes 3-7, J.Sims 2-3, Okauru 2-8, Baker 1-2, Kelly 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Harvey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Baker, Okauru).
Turnovers: 5 (J.Sims 2, Phillips 2, Okauru).
Steals: 6 (J.Sims 2, Fornes, Okauru, Phillips, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Middle Tennessee
|34
|36
|11
|9
|—
|90
|UNC-Wilmington
|30
|40
|11
|15
|—
|96
A_624 (9,312).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.